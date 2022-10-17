ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Run defense stands out

Oregon State is ranked third in the Pac-12 Conference in total defense, giving up 359.6 yards per game. The foundation for that success has been the team’s performance against the run. The Beavers (5-2, 2-2) are giving up 125.4 yards rushing per game and in their last two Pac-12...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass

OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA

Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Euhus, Eagles sweep Sheridan in PacWest volleyball

Joya Euhus had seven kills and six aces Monday in Santiam Christian’s three-set sweep at Sheridan in a PacWest Conference volleyball match. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11. Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Maddie Fields four kills and four aces and Ashlynn Davis 14 assists. The Eagles (19-3, 11-0)...
SHERIDAN, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: West Albany boys soccer blanks South Albany

West Albany scored twice in each half Tuesday to defeat visiting South Albany 4-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Jonathon Fiscal and Ian Lloyd each had one goal and one assist. Jonah Lasselle and Devin LaCasse-Tran also scored, while Juan Zaragoza-Perez and Henry Catlin both had an assist.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Here's how students in the mid-Willamette Valley are doing in school

Public school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley appear to be tracking with statewide averages in a number of educational trends. The Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20 the 2021-22 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which provide information about student and teacher demographics, readiness and success. Mid-Valley Media received an early copy.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 19)

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Oregon organist organizes organ restoration

Booming orchestral music flowed through First United Methodist Church in Corvallis as Craig Hanson played the overture from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" on a nearly 30-foot, European-style tracker organ. His feet stayed as busy as his hands as he played, wearing special organ shoes with thin soles...
CORVALLIS, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ARDENT GOURMET: Review of Local Ocean Seafoods

Unlike Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Newport’s Historic Bayfront harbor is the real thang, hosting a flotilla of brawny fishing vessels, the kind you’d want on your side in a bar fight (if you were in a bar for fishing vessels). Take Timmy Boy. Can you think of a better name for a bruiser?
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lumos Wine Co. in top 100 wineries

The mid-Willamette Valley’s very own Lumos Wine Co. has been selected as one of Wine & Spirits’ top 100 wineries of 2022. Lumos, 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive in Philomath, is one of seven Oregon wineries on the list, alongside Bergstrom Wines in Dundee, Cristom Vineyards in Salem, Lingua Franca in Salem, Nicolas-Jay in Newberg, The Eyrie in McMinnville and Walter Scott Wines in Salem.
PHILOMATH, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary

High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
NEWBERG, OR

