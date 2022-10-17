Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Run defense stands out
Oregon State is ranked third in the Pac-12 Conference in total defense, giving up 359.6 yards per game. The foundation for that success has been the team’s performance against the run. The Beavers (5-2, 2-2) are giving up 125.4 yards rushing per game and in their last two Pac-12...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon meet in Pac-12 battle of unbeatens
One of the week’s marquee matchups in college football takes place Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore., when No. 10 Oregon
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA
Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Euhus, Eagles sweep Sheridan in PacWest volleyball
Joya Euhus had seven kills and six aces Monday in Santiam Christian’s three-set sweep at Sheridan in a PacWest Conference volleyball match. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11. Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Maddie Fields four kills and four aces and Ashlynn Davis 14 assists. The Eagles (19-3, 11-0)...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany boys soccer blanks South Albany
West Albany scored twice in each half Tuesday to defeat visiting South Albany 4-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Jonathon Fiscal and Ian Lloyd each had one goal and one assist. Jonah Lasselle and Devin LaCasse-Tran also scored, while Juan Zaragoza-Perez and Henry Catlin both had an assist.
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
travelawaits.com
11 Delicious Restaurants In Salem, Oregon — From Cajun And Creole Fare To Spanish Tapas
It should come as no surprise that Salem, Oregon, is home to a delicious dining scene. After all, the city in northwestern Oregon sits in the midst of the fertile Willamette Valley, is near the birthplace of the luscious marionberry, and is just an hour and a half drive from the seafood bounty of the Pacific Ocean.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Lebanon-Express
Here's how students in the mid-Willamette Valley are doing in school
Public school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley appear to be tracking with statewide averages in a number of educational trends. The Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20 the 2021-22 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which provide information about student and teacher demographics, readiness and success. Mid-Valley Media received an early copy.
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
Lebanon-Express
Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 19)
Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11...
Multiple Interstate 5 crashes cause closures, ‘extremely challenging situation’ on I-5 freeway Wednesday
Another wreck caused a second significant closure on Interstate 5 southbound in the Willamette Valley on Wednesday, hours after a fatal, multi-vehicle pileup, in what the Oregon Department of Transportation called “an extremely challenging situation.”. A jacknifed semi-trailer caused I-5 southbound lanes to close south of U.S. 20 on...
Lebanon-Express
Oregon organist organizes organ restoration
Booming orchestral music flowed through First United Methodist Church in Corvallis as Craig Hanson played the overture from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" on a nearly 30-foot, European-style tracker organ. His feet stayed as busy as his hands as he played, wearing special organ shoes with thin soles...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ARDENT GOURMET: Review of Local Ocean Seafoods
Unlike Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Newport’s Historic Bayfront harbor is the real thang, hosting a flotilla of brawny fishing vessels, the kind you’d want on your side in a bar fight (if you were in a bar for fishing vessels). Take Timmy Boy. Can you think of a better name for a bruiser?
Lebanon-Express
Lumos Wine Co. in top 100 wineries
The mid-Willamette Valley’s very own Lumos Wine Co. has been selected as one of Wine & Spirits’ top 100 wineries of 2022. Lumos, 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive in Philomath, is one of seven Oregon wineries on the list, alongside Bergstrom Wines in Dundee, Cristom Vineyards in Salem, Lingua Franca in Salem, Nicolas-Jay in Newberg, The Eyrie in McMinnville and Walter Scott Wines in Salem.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
Comments / 0