ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers

Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
SFGate

Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop

PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Missing 77-Year-Old Woman Located

A missing 77-year-old woman has been located, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, the sheriff's department asked for the public's help in locating the woman in the Woodside area. The woman, whose name was only given as Monique, was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m....
WOODSIDE, CA
SFGate

Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary, Aggravated Assault

SAN CARLOS (BCN) The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a...
SAN CARLOS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming

A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky.  They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Narcotic Sales Following Traffic Stop

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-20-22 How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam

According to data from the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center, San Francisco's housing hell is only getting hotter. In 2021, 11,578 people reported falling victim to real estate fraud, to the tune of $350,328,166, which the agency (vaguely) states is a 64% increase. Apartment Guide analyzed Better Business Bureau data from 2015-2021 and found that San Francisco had the third-highest number of per capita scams, behind LA and Boise (SF expats be warned). Dan Gentile recently spent two months apartment hunting in the city and dealt with plenty of scammers along the way. Here's how he almost fell for one.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Three, Recover Guns Following Vehicle Stop

OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland on Monday arrested three individuals and recovered three firearms during a vehicle stop. On Monday at 5 p.m., officers in the area of the 1400 block of 27th Avenue observed three individuals entering a parked vehicle. Police said two of the individuals appeared to have...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy