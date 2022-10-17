Read full article on original website
Bay Area commuters see country's largest drop in travel times post-pandemic, data says
The city leads the nation in decreased travel times to work according to new census data.
Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
Missing 77-Year-Old Woman Located
A missing 77-year-old woman has been located, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, the sheriff's department asked for the public's help in locating the woman in the Woodside area. The woman, whose name was only given as Monique, was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m....
Massive fire breaks out at closed restaurant in Bay Area strip mall
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary, Aggravated Assault
SAN CARLOS (BCN) The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a...
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
Police confirm car buried at Atherton home is a Mercedes convertible
Police are investigating why a car was filled with concrete bags and buried several feet deep in the yard of a $15 million Silicon Valley home.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming
A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky. They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.
Man Arrested In Connection With Narcotic Sales Following Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
San Francisco's disappearing neon landmarks are flickering back to life
"We thought we were the only people who cared about this."
The Daily 10-20-22 How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
According to data from the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center, San Francisco's housing hell is only getting hotter. In 2021, 11,578 people reported falling victim to real estate fraud, to the tune of $350,328,166, which the agency (vaguely) states is a 64% increase. Apartment Guide analyzed Better Business Bureau data from 2015-2021 and found that San Francisco had the third-highest number of per capita scams, behind LA and Boise (SF expats be warned). Dan Gentile recently spent two months apartment hunting in the city and dealt with plenty of scammers along the way. Here's how he almost fell for one.
Police Arrest Three, Recover Guns Following Vehicle Stop
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland on Monday arrested three individuals and recovered three firearms during a vehicle stop. On Monday at 5 p.m., officers in the area of the 1400 block of 27th Avenue observed three individuals entering a parked vehicle. Police said two of the individuals appeared to have...
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
The Bay Area’s 95-year-old Half Moon Bay Bakery is famous for its pumpkin bread
"I tell my kids, 'Do not ever share the recipes.'"
