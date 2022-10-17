ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is 'Playing Silly,' Impressing Richard Sherman

By Zach Dimmitt
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continues to amaze after his latest performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?

For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

A 3-3 record isn't necessarily anything to write home about, but for the Seahawks, being tied for first place in the NFC West certainly is. And behind four interceptions, a pick-six, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick, Woolen has helped lead them there and currently seems uncontested for the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Former Seahawks legend and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman tends to agree.

“He’s playing silly right now, it doesn’t even make sense," Sherman said of Woolen Monday on The Richard Sherman Podcast. "Four interceptions in four games ... Looking like the Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

Woolen's latest interception came off a long pass by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray that all but sealed Seattle's win late in the fourth quarter. Woolen was stride for stride downfield with the speedy Marquise Brown and used his lengthy 6-4 frame to snag the ball out of the air.

“He runs a 4.2 (40-yard dash), there’s nobody that’s gonna outrun him," Sherman said. "He’s jumping up in the air, he’s got long arms, he’s got good hands, he’s gonna bring it down."

Woolen has now picked off Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, and Murray, who is the best of the bunch he's had the upper hand against. He has a chance to add more interceptions against some elite quarterbacks later in the season, including on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert.

The true test of Woolen's matchup-proof ability will come against the likes of Tampa Bay Bucs (Week 10), Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (Week 12), and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Week 16).

But regardless, he's already proved that he can be a cornerstone of a Seattle defense that will continue to rely on him in order to win the NFC West, something that was seen as nearly impossible entering Week 1.

