Maryland State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Save on Home Insurance With These Tips

Home insurance costs are rising. Supply chain issues due to the pandemic, labor shortages in the construction industry, rising inflation, and increasing natural disasters are contributing factors. And experts say this trend will continue. However, you have ways to ensure you’re paying the lowest rate possible while remaining fully covered....
CALIFORNIA STATE
motor1.com

Advanced Auto Insurance: 2022 Review

Advanced Auto Insurance is an insurance agency based in Chicago with about two decades of experience in the industry. It works with over 25 insurance companies including Progressive, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers. While an insurance agency can be more expensive than dealing with an insurance company directly, this is not...
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Money

Caliber Home Loans Review | Mortgage Lenders

Caliber Home Loans Inc. is a residential mortgage lender and loan servicer headquartered in Coppell, Texas, established in 2008 via the merger of Caliber Funding and Vericrest Financial. The company is one of the nation’s largest wholesale lenders, operating in all 50 states with numerous branches across the country.
NEVADA STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Licensing Requirements for Mortgage Loan Originators

Multiple Steps Are Mandated Before Becoming Licensed In The U.S. No matter where you live and intend to do business in the U.S., becoming a mortgage loan originator will require you to complete multiple steps, including completing a pre-licensure course, registering with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, and meeting other conditions required for licensure. Mortgage loan originators in every state are required to pass a test and get licensed. Among other conditions of licensure, you will need to secure a surety bond to demonstrate your financial stability and your ability and willingness to comply with the law. Here is some information about what is required for you to become a mortgage loan originator and the steps you need to complete.
The Providence Journal

These New England states are among the least affordable to retire in 2022

Planning to cash in on retirement this year in New England?. Four states in the region recently topped a list of the least affordable states to retire this year, released as part of a retirement study by Bankrate — a consumer financial services company and personal finance website — looking at factors of affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime.
CONNECTICUT STATE

