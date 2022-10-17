Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Shirley Lee Atkinson
Shirley Lee Atkinson, 85, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 8:39 pm, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital. She was born on September 13, 1937, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Philip and Emma (Stouffer) Roser. Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Noble High School. She married Harold L. Atkinson...
Your News Local
Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Moeller
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Moeller, 75, of Wabash, Indiana, died, Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 23, 1947, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Ralph and Mildred Jean (Clark) Ferguson. Libby was a 1965 graduate of Sharpsville Prairie High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree...
Your News Local
Edmond Dailey
Edmond Dailey, 76, Gas City, passed away at 7:35 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, September 26, 1946, to William and Anna (Hardacre) Dailey. He was married to his loving wife, Edrya (Weismantel) Dailey, who survives. Edmond was a...
Your News Local
Kari L. Harmon
Kari L. Harmon, 54, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away at 11:26 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash, Indiana. She was born to Billy L. and Alice K. (Fannin) Hashbarger on December 7, 1967, in Wabash, Indiana. Kari was a 1987 graduate of...
Your News Local
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of LaFontaine, Indiana passed away at 8:45 p.m. on October 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on May 1, 1957, to John and Betty (Frank) Faust in Wabash, Indiana. Jodie is a 1975 graduate...
Your News Local
Eel River restoration featured in Honeywell House lecture
WABASH, IN- Learn about the ecological restoration of the Eel River from the man who spearheaded the effort when Jerry Sweeten discusses the Northern Indiana waterway’s cultural and natural history at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at the Honeywell House. Sweeten, a stream ecologist, has spent the past decade...
Your News Local
The Victory Vertical Piano Project set for the Honeywell House
WABASH, IN – Combining history and music, Steinway pianist Garik Pedersen brings an amazing and little-known story about pianos built for the military during World War II to life when the Victory Vertical Piano Project comes to the Honeywell House at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 10. Pedersen performs piano...
