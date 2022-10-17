Edmond Dailey, 76, Gas City, passed away at 7:35 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, September 26, 1946, to William and Anna (Hardacre) Dailey. He was married to his loving wife, Edrya (Weismantel) Dailey, who survives. Edmond was a...

GAS CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO