Kari L. Harmon
Kari L. Harmon, 54, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away at 11:26 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash, Indiana. She was born to Billy L. and Alice K. (Fannin) Hashbarger on December 7, 1967, in Wabash, Indiana. Kari was a 1987 graduate of...
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of LaFontaine, Indiana passed away at 8:45 p.m. on October 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on May 1, 1957, to John and Betty (Frank) Faust in Wabash, Indiana. Jodie is a 1975 graduate...
Vernice Lewis
Vernice I. Lewis, 102, of Greentown, Indiana, died at 1:05 am, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Century Villa Retirement Community in Greentown. She was born on August 7, 1920, in Miami County, Indiana, to Ralph and Ida Mae (Balsbaugh) Eckerley. Vernice attended Chili High School through 11th grade and graduated...
Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Moeller
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Moeller, 75, of Wabash, Indiana, died, Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 23, 1947, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Ralph and Mildred Jean (Clark) Ferguson. Libby was a 1965 graduate of Sharpsville Prairie High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree...
Shirley Lee Atkinson
Shirley Lee Atkinson, 85, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 8:39 pm, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital. She was born on September 13, 1937, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Philip and Emma (Stouffer) Roser. Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Noble High School. She married Harold L. Atkinson...
Nancy Ann Wilson
Nancy Ann Wilson, 88, passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at Westminster Village North in Indianapolis. She was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Broome County, New York, and was raised by her foster mother, Rev. Ernestine Glasstetter, in the Cascade Valley where she attended the Churches of Christ in Christian Union.
Edmond Dailey
Edmond Dailey, 76, Gas City, passed away at 7:35 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, September 26, 1946, to William and Anna (Hardacre) Dailey. He was married to his loving wife, Edrya (Weismantel) Dailey, who survives. Edmond was a...
The Victory Vertical Piano Project set for the Honeywell House
WABASH, IN – Combining history and music, Steinway pianist Garik Pedersen brings an amazing and little-known story about pianos built for the military during World War II to life when the Victory Vertical Piano Project comes to the Honeywell House at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 10. Pedersen performs piano...
