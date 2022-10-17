ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

No. 2 Terps Battle Big Ten Foe No. 5 Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 2 Maryland travels to University Park, Pennsylvania to face Big Ten opponent No. 5 Penn State in a battle of top ranked teams. The Terps will matchup with the Nittany Lions on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be available to stream on B1G+.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Travel to Indiana for Pair of Matches to Close out Regular Season

Maryland (2-8-5) vs. Indiana (2-6-7) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's soccer team will close out the regular season on the road in Indiana. The Terps will take on the Hoosiers at 7 pm on Thursday night, followed by a matchup against Purdue on Sunday at 2 pm. Both games will be streamed on B1G+.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Miller Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Senior Diamond Miller of the 17th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team was named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team Wednesday for the second straight season. This is the second straight season Miller was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List. She was named to the All-Big...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terp Q&A: John Phillips

The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Major Gifts Spotlight: Rick Jaklitsch

The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy