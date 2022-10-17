ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Blood talks property taxes, jobs, prison overcrowding

OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current state Sen. Carol Blood, talked to voters at the Rotary Club about brain drain, prison overcrowding and property taxes. Blood said state government is to blame for high property taxes because it passes the costs of underfunded mandates on to local...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Pillen talks critical race theory, abortion, prisons

OMAHA, Neb.—Republican governor-hopeful Jim Pillen said he wants to keep young people in Nebraska, and that encouraging them to go to trade schools is one way to go. "We need to collaborate businesses, farmers and ranchers with our K-12 schools so that we can identify kids when they're a sophomore or junior in high school so that they can have a pathway to be able to get their trade school paid for and have a successful career," Pillen said.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Amendment to improve commercial air travel in Nebraska is on the November ballot

(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska votes can decide this November whether they want to change Nebraska's constitution and improve commercial airline travel. “We’ve been talking about the need for this amendment for over a year but our communities and business across the state have been telling us for decades,” said Kristen Hassebrook, Executive VP of legislation and policy at the Nebraska Chamber.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Poor People's Campaign holds march outside Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A march at the Capitol Saturday voiced opinions on how ballot measures could impact people with low incomes. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign (NPPC) is raising awareness for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. "Right now in this election, we are really excited that raising the...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

CO2 pipelines in Nebraska: Are they a good idea?

LINCOLN, Neb.—There are plans to put in several carbon dioxide pipelines in Nebraska. If implemented, they would carry liquid CO2 through the state from ethanol plants to underground storage locations. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one firm planning to build one of those pipelines, said it would have a...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

New NDOT crash data released, show traffic fatalities are up

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New numbers are out from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These detail the latest data surrounding deadly crashes across the state. The data show there were 36 fatalities on state roads this past September. Most of those were marked as being on a highway with 11 identified as happening on local roads.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Woman shares her experience as extra in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman is talking about her experience on the set of "Hocus Pocus 2." The new Disney movie was filmed in several locations around Rhode Island. They do so many takes of these things. You are never like, 'Oh that is the one they...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy