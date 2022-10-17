Read full article on original website
Blood talks property taxes, jobs, prison overcrowding
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current state Sen. Carol Blood, talked to voters at the Rotary Club about brain drain, prison overcrowding and property taxes. Blood said state government is to blame for high property taxes because it passes the costs of underfunded mandates on to local...
Pillen talks critical race theory, abortion, prisons
OMAHA, Neb.—Republican governor-hopeful Jim Pillen said he wants to keep young people in Nebraska, and that encouraging them to go to trade schools is one way to go. "We need to collaborate businesses, farmers and ranchers with our K-12 schools so that we can identify kids when they're a sophomore or junior in high school so that they can have a pathway to be able to get their trade school paid for and have a successful career," Pillen said.
Amendment to improve commercial air travel in Nebraska is on the November ballot
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska votes can decide this November whether they want to change Nebraska's constitution and improve commercial airline travel. “We’ve been talking about the need for this amendment for over a year but our communities and business across the state have been telling us for decades,” said Kristen Hassebrook, Executive VP of legislation and policy at the Nebraska Chamber.
Iowa gun amendment faces harsh criticism from Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws
One of the most controversial votes Iowa is facing this November is a constitutional amendment that could change Iowa gun laws. Two very different opinions will be on the ballot and left up to Iowans to decide. There is choice is whether to change the state constitution to add the...
A statewide aluminum shortage will force some residents to get new license plate numbers
KEARNEY, Neb. — A statewide aluminum shortage will impact the new Nebraska license plates that will be issued at the beginning of 2023. Because of the shortage, the only option for some residents will be to get a license plate with new numbers. In May, Governor Pete Ricketts and...
Nebraska Poor People's Campaign holds march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A march at the Capitol Saturday voiced opinions on how ballot measures could impact people with low incomes. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign (NPPC) is raising awareness for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. "Right now in this election, we are really excited that raising the...
CO2 pipelines in Nebraska: Are they a good idea?
LINCOLN, Neb.—There are plans to put in several carbon dioxide pipelines in Nebraska. If implemented, they would carry liquid CO2 through the state from ethanol plants to underground storage locations. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one firm planning to build one of those pipelines, said it would have a...
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
New NDOT crash data released, show traffic fatalities are up
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New numbers are out from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These detail the latest data surrounding deadly crashes across the state. The data show there were 36 fatalities on state roads this past September. Most of those were marked as being on a highway with 11 identified as happening on local roads.
Woman shares her experience as extra in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman is talking about her experience on the set of "Hocus Pocus 2." The new Disney movie was filmed in several locations around Rhode Island. They do so many takes of these things. You are never like, 'Oh that is the one they...
