OMAHA, Neb.—Republican governor-hopeful Jim Pillen said he wants to keep young people in Nebraska, and that encouraging them to go to trade schools is one way to go. "We need to collaborate businesses, farmers and ranchers with our K-12 schools so that we can identify kids when they're a sophomore or junior in high school so that they can have a pathway to be able to get their trade school paid for and have a successful career," Pillen said.

