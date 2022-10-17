Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
How to Winterize a Pool
Pools are a luxury home feature ideal for lounging under the sun, swimming laps to stay in shape, or simply diving in to escape the summer heat. However, when the weather starts to get colder, your in-ground pool needs to be closed in order to prevent damage to the pump and filtration system. If the pool remains open, the water circulating through the pipes will freeze and expand, resulting in costly damages, like torn seals or burst water lines.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
I’m an interior pro… my hacks will keep you warm without heating – & why your bed should be away from the window
FROM wrapping up in layers to holding hot water bottles, the cost-of-living crisis has forced many to search for ways to keep warm without heating. But according to an expert, there are other ways you can stay toasty this autumn and winter season without making your energy bills grow. Chatting...
I’m a home expert – 7 tips to do now to make your house warmer for the winter without relying on the heating
WITH energy bills spiralling lately, one concern many of us have is how we will be able to afford to heat our homes this winter. It's a depressing state of affairs, and something families with young children and the elderly or vulnerable may be particularly concerned about. While there's no...
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
I’m a laundry whizz and there’s an easy way to dry your bedding without the tumble dryer – all you need is coathangers
WE'RE all trying to save money on our energy bills this winter, which means many of us are refusing to use the tumble dryer. While it's easy to find alternative ways to dry your clothes and towels - bedding is a whole other story. Luckily, laundry experts have revealed the...
msn.com
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
CNET
Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. We'll Explain
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
I’m a cleaning expert and you’ve been drying your sheets wrong and should never use the radiator
SINCE loads of us are looking for ways to save some money here and there you might be in search of ways to dry your clothes without a tumble dryer. Well don't worry - it turns out there are loads of ways to dry your clothes in no time at all.
I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement
A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
DIYer gives antique buffet a modern farmhouse finish in 5 simple steps
Learn how to refinish a buffet yourself and apply the same technique to any more antique furniture finds.
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
myzeo.com
How To Clean an Oven Door Glass
Do you firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too clean? If so, then you may be the kind of person who likes a tidy household in general and an immaculate oven in particular. You’re probably a ‘no crumbs on my counter’ kind of person as well and...
BHG
How to Use Landscape Fabric to Control Weeds
Landscape fabric seems like the perfect solution for blocking weeds from popping up in your garden. It lasts a long time, can be easily trimmed to fit any size of space, and is relatively inexpensive. But even though this fabric is used throughout yards across the country, few homeowners know how to use it properly. Here's what you need to know about the best practices for when and how to use landscape fabric, plus essential maintenance tips. And if fabric isn't the best choice for your situation, there are a few alternatives to consider as well.
12 stylish door draft stoppers to keep things cozy at home
If you're buying a door draft stopper ready for winter, then these are our favorite online buys for style
ohsospotless.com
How to Clean Ceiling Fans (15-Minute Method)
If your ceiling fans are dusty and dirty, they will waft this debris around whenever you turn them on. Not only can this make the rest of the room dusty, but it can trigger allergies and asthma attacks since you’re now breathing in more dust. We’ll show you how...
BHG
11 Expert Tips for Moving Across the Country
Moving across town is one thing—moving across the country is another endeavor entirely. Before you spend thousands on tape, boxes, professional movers, and temporary housing, we have a few tips on how to help moving across the country go smoothly. These experts suggest hiring professional movers, being strategic about...
Frozen food, deals and memberships: How to save money on groceries by shopping strategically
You can't control the cost of groceries, but you can shop strategically. Check out these tips to build meals around cost-effective foods.
BHG
How to Wash a Quilt
Quilts are a beautiful way to dress a bed and a popular form of textile artistry, often displayed draped over furniture or hung on a wall. Regardless of how a quilt is used in the home, eventually, it will need to be cleaned. Unlike bedding such as sheets and comforters,...
Comments / 0