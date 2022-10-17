ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Winterize a Pool

Pools are a luxury home feature ideal for lounging under the sun, swimming laps to stay in shape, or simply diving in to escape the summer heat. However, when the weather starts to get colder, your in-ground pool needs to be closed in order to prevent damage to the pump and filtration system. If the pool remains open, the water circulating through the pipes will freeze and expand, resulting in costly damages, like torn seals or burst water lines.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
CNET

Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. We'll Explain

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
housebeautiful.com

Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration

Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
myzeo.com

How To Clean an Oven Door Glass

Do you firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too clean? If so, then you may be the kind of person who likes a tidy household in general and an immaculate oven in particular. You’re probably a ‘no crumbs on my counter’ kind of person as well and...
BHG

How to Use Landscape Fabric to Control Weeds

Landscape fabric seems like the perfect solution for blocking weeds from popping up in your garden. It lasts a long time, can be easily trimmed to fit any size of space, and is relatively inexpensive. But even though this fabric is used throughout yards across the country, few homeowners know how to use it properly. Here's what you need to know about the best practices for when and how to use landscape fabric, plus essential maintenance tips. And if fabric isn't the best choice for your situation, there are a few alternatives to consider as well.
ohsospotless.com

How to Clean Ceiling Fans (15-Minute Method)

If your ceiling fans are dusty and dirty, they will waft this debris around whenever you turn them on. Not only can this make the rest of the room dusty, but it can trigger allergies and asthma attacks since you’re now breathing in more dust. We’ll show you how...
BHG

11 Expert Tips for Moving Across the Country

Moving across town is one thing—moving across the country is another endeavor entirely. Before you spend thousands on tape, boxes, professional movers, and temporary housing, we have a few tips on how to help moving across the country go smoothly. These experts suggest hiring professional movers, being strategic about...
BHG

How to Wash a Quilt

Quilts are a beautiful way to dress a bed and a popular form of textile artistry, often displayed draped over furniture or hung on a wall. Regardless of how a quilt is used in the home, eventually, it will need to be cleaned. Unlike bedding such as sheets and comforters,...

