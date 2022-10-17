ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
iheart.com

WATCH: Humpback Whale Breaches Water And Nearly Lands In Fishing Boat

A father and son who were fishing off the Jersey Shore had a close encounter with a humpback whale that they will never forget. Zach Piller told NBC News that he was fishing for striped bass and tuna with his dad off the coast of Belmar when the water started to churn, and a humpback whale breached the surface.
BELMAR, NJ
KAJA KJ 97

Man Spots 'Big Dinosaur' Ashore At Texas Lake: 'Biggest One I've Ever Seen'

A Texas fisherman made quite the discovery ashore Lake Sam Rayburn. Keith Combs came across a "big dinosaur" aka a massive 12- or 13-foot alligator that "might be the biggest one I've ever seen," he wrote on Facebook, according to CBS 19. Combs is no stranger to fishing in locations all around the world, but what he saw in East Texas doesn't rival anything he's ever seen before.
TEXAS STATE
I-95 FM

Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’

A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught, and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives a new chance to the turtle, who could've easily been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
MAINE STATE
Simplemost

A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach

Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
petapixel.com

This is the Famous Horseshoe Bend with a Boat for Scale

Horseshoe Bend is one of the most famous locations for photography along the Colorado River, but for those who have never been there in person, the sheer grand scale of the location might be hard to visualize. To add some context to the scene, amateur photographer Jan Prochazka, who was...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy