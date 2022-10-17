Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Five Kansas City metro animal shelters team up for a 'MEGA' adoption event
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Kansas City metro animal shelters are working together to help pets find their perfect match. Tuesday, the local shelters announced that they would be teaming up for their ninth annual KC Mega Match Adoption Event. The effort aims to find homes for 500 pets...
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Fuzz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fuzz is good with people of all ages. She’s a sweet and affectionate 8-year-old kitty. She’s not crazy about other cats and is not aggressive at all with dogs, but she is very scared of them unless they are really small. So Fuzz...
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police looking for dog’s owners to aid in bite victim’s medical treatment
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - In order to make sure that someone who was bit by a dog receives the proper medical treatment, Lenexa police are looking for the dog’s owners so they can find out if that dog is vaccinated or not. The person was bit by a dog...
bluevalleypost.com
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood
The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Humane Society specials aim to help ‘Wunder Dogs’ find their furever homes
The Lawrence Humane Society has two specials going on this month to help some local pups find their humans — and one of them “might just be the cutest adoption special we’ve ever had.”. That’s the assessment of Elina Alterman, spokesperson for Lawrence Humane. One special is...
KCTV 5
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides. However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved. “We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
5 Missouri destinations make TripSavvy’s 2022 Editors’ Choice list
ST. LOUIS – Missouri had five places listed on TripSavvy’s new 2022 Editors’ Choice Awards. TripSavvy broke down their lists into 18 different categories and then broke them down further into regions. Places in Missouri made it onto the list in four different categories. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park moves to permanent ID tags for pets — What owners need to know
The city of Overland Park is working to streamline the pet registration process for its residents. Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
