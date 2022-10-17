ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Five Kansas City metro animal shelters team up for a 'MEGA' adoption event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Kansas City metro animal shelters are working together to help pets find their perfect match. Tuesday, the local shelters announced that they would be teaming up for their ninth annual KC Mega Match Adoption Event. The effort aims to find homes for 500 pets...
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Fuzz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fuzz is good with people of all ages. She’s a sweet and affectionate 8-year-old kitty. She’s not crazy about other cats and is not aggressive at all with dogs, but she is very scared of them unless they are really small. So Fuzz...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy