Sussex County’s homing in on a more affordable housing market for southern Delaware. County Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, adopted an ordinance to overhaul and improve the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance, also known as the SCRP, first adopted in 2006 to stimulate the market in creating affordable rental housing in the area. Since its adoption, though, the program has been slow to yield results; County officials decided to rework existing County code with the hope it will jumpstart the construction of affordably priced rental units in what has been a hot housing market the past decade.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO