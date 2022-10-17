Read full article on original website
Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program
DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
delawarepublic.org
Town of Smyrna gets new town manager
The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
Flood-mitigating wetland park opens in Wilmington’s Southbridge section
After more than 15 years of planning, Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood celebrated the official opening of a $26 million wetland park. The park is not just a place for relaxation and recreation, but also holds a 20-acre stormwater management facility and restores 14 acres of wetlands. The wetlands area will increase stormwater capacity and reduce tidal flooding that frequently occurs on nearby streets, affecting about 1,000 residents in the south section of the city.
WMDT.com
Sussex County ordinance gives developers faster approval for rental properties if they commit to affordable rental units
SUSSEX COUNTY, DEL.- A new ordinance from the Sussex County Council would allow developers shorter approval times for projects, and higher density if they commit to building affordable rental units in their property. “Affordable housing is a designation determined by HUD and specific to Sussex County are, $660 for one...
Cape Gazette
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
Red Clay board member accused of not living in district
Jose Matthews, a member of the Red Clay School Board, is calling for fellow board member Martin Wilson to be removed. In a complaint filed with the Public Integrity Commission Wednesday morning, Matthews alleges Wilson’s actions on the board are not only unethical, but unlawful. “I want people to know that some of the poorest and most devastating communities within ... Read More
WBOC
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County adopts revised affordable rental ordinance
Sussex County’s homing in on a more affordable housing market for southern Delaware. County Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, adopted an ordinance to overhaul and improve the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance, also known as the SCRP, first adopted in 2006 to stimulate the market in creating affordable rental housing in the area. Since its adoption, though, the program has been slow to yield results; County officials decided to rework existing County code with the hope it will jumpstart the construction of affordably priced rental units in what has been a hot housing market the past decade.
WBOC
Traffic Signal Changes Coming to Milford
MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Public Works Department has been working closely with the Delaware Department of Transportation to upgrade traffic signals at six intersections. In 2019, Milford Public Works decided DelDOT would take over operations and maintenance for the cities traffic signals. Public Works Director, Michael Svaby, said the intersection...
WBOC
AquaCon Withdraws Permit Request for Indoor Salmon Farm in Caroline Co.
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A proposed indoor salmon farm in Caroline County is off the table, for now. After the public and environmental agencies voiced concerns about the facilities environmental impact, AquaCon withdrew its request for a discharge permit. For months, "no fish factory" signs could be seen in front yards...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage
Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington’s 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards Recognize Outstanding Community Service
Six residents have been honored with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations are honored with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony. The Wilmington Awards are designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of citizens in the fields of the arts, athletics, business, education, environment, health, or science as well as dedication to community service, heroism, and contributions to the faith-based community.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
delawarebusinessnow.com
TD Bank provides $18 million tax-exempt loan for Middletown YMCA center
TD Bank, provided a $18 million, tax-exempt loan to YMCA of Delaware for the construction of a new facility in Middletown. The loan supports the construction of a new, 55,000-square-foot facility located at 202 E. Cochran St., with a projected completion date of fall 2023. The new facility will have an indoor aquatics center, expanded health and wellness facilities, a child watch center, youth STEM Room, and Kids Adventure Zone, among other amenities.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
WBOC
