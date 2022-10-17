Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
McPherson Chamber Holds Annual Meeting, MCCF’s Goss is Recipient of President’s Award
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Chamber of Commerce presented Becky Goss with the 2022 President’s Award during their annual meeting Tuesday at the Community Building for her many contributions to the community. Goss, Chief Executive Officer of the McPherson County Community Foundation since its inception in 2011, said...
adastraradio.com
McPherson County Employer Child Care Survey
MCPHERSON, Kan. – A group of McPherson County Stakeholders, including representation from city government, economic development, healthcare, education, and philanthropy are assessing the needs for childcare in McPherson County. Participation in this survey will assess the capacity for employers in McPherson County to increase access to childcare that could...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Building Official, Izzy Rivera Announces Resignation, Interim Official Named
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The city of Hutchinson’s Director of Building and Neighborhood Services and Building Official is leaving. Izzy Rivera announced his resignation during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting. Rivera told the Council it is with a heavy heart he is leaving a community he and his...
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name
It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
adastraradio.com
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
adastraradio.com
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
WIBW
Dickinson Co. welcomes Salina detective as new undersheriff
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a detective from Salina as its new undersheriff. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 10, Jeffrey Vaughan started his duties with the agency as its new undersheriff. Vaughan previously worked at the Salina Police Department and has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.
adastraradio.com
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
KSN.com
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
KWCH.com
Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee
New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
adastraradio.com
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
adastraradio.com
Franklin Becker
Franklin “Frankie” Edward Becker, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. He was an electrician for KIT Manufacturing, McPherson for 30 years and then a janitor for Columbia Windows, Lindsborg for 25 years. Frankie was born on...
adastraradio.com
Eva “Beth” Cronhardt
Eva "Beth" Cronhardt, 88, passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1934 in Halstead, KS to Herman and Eva Wiebe. Beth graduated from Halstead High School and Wichita State University. Over the years she worked as a teacher, interior decorator, social worker and quilter in both Wichita and Hutchinson. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Beth was a voracious reader, loved to sew, decorate, travel and was a cat lover.
adastraradio.com
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
adastraradio.com
Peter Marquez
Peter “Pete” Lopez Marquez, 88, died October 13, 2022, surrounded by family at, Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born January 31, 1934, in Burrton, to Juan and Louisa (Gomez) Marquez. Pete attended Hutchinson High School and in 1954, he joined the United States Army and served in Germany....
City council tentatively approves catalytic converter ordinance
The Wichita City Council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
Comments / 0