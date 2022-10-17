ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson County Employer Child Care Survey

MCPHERSON, Kan. – A group of McPherson County Stakeholders, including representation from city government, economic development, healthcare, education, and philanthropy are assessing the needs for childcare in McPherson County. Participation in this survey will assess the capacity for employers in McPherson County to increase access to childcare that could...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name

It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
SALINA, KS
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes

BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
BUHLER, KS
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden

Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
MCPHERSON, KS
Dickinson Co. welcomes Salina detective as new undersheriff

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a detective from Salina as its new undersheriff. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 10, Jeffrey Vaughan started his duties with the agency as its new undersheriff. Vaughan previously worked at the Salina Police Department and has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt

Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
HUTCHINSON, KS
What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee

New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
WICHITA, KS
David Allen Pitchers

David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
HAVEN, KS
Franklin Becker

Franklin “Frankie” Edward Becker, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. He was an electrician for KIT Manufacturing, McPherson for 30 years and then a janitor for Columbia Windows, Lindsborg for 25 years. Frankie was born on...
MCPHERSON, KS
Eva “Beth” Cronhardt

Eva "Beth" Cronhardt, 88, passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1934 in Halstead, KS to Herman and Eva Wiebe. Beth graduated from Halstead High School and Wichita State University. Over the years she worked as a teacher, interior decorator, social worker and quilter in both Wichita and Hutchinson. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Beth was a voracious reader, loved to sew, decorate, travel and was a cat lover.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Leland Clarence Pallister

Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Peter Marquez

Peter “Pete” Lopez Marquez, 88, died October 13, 2022, surrounded by family at, Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born January 31, 1934, in Burrton, to Juan and Louisa (Gomez) Marquez. Pete attended Hutchinson High School and in 1954, he joined the United States Army and served in Germany....
HUTCHINSON, KS

