Union County, NC

qcnews.com

Painted trash cans highlight E CLT community

Eight bins along Central Avenue near the former Eastland Mall have been or are being painted by local artists who have captured the identity of each neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Local organization celebrates, serves veterans

A local organization is on a mission to celebrate and serve veterans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church

Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Davidson student to graduate with no student loans

This senior and first-generation college student is about to graduate from Davidson College without any student loans.
DAVIDSON, NC
qcnews.com

Sun rises to colorful foliage on North Carolina's Blue Ridge mountains

Leaves in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina have peaked early during their seasonal color turn this year, according to a local guide.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

