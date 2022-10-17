Read full article on original website
Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name
It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
Dillon Nature Center Lecture Series to Feature Archaeologist William Harris Oct. 25
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The next installment of the Dillon Nature Center Lecture Series will take place in the Taylor’s Shady Lane Cabin at Dillon Nature Center, on Tuesday, October 25, as Archaeologist William Harris, with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS,) provides an overview of his work. Harris...
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls
LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
Franklin Becker
Franklin “Frankie” Edward Becker, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. He was an electrician for KIT Manufacturing, McPherson for 30 years and then a janitor for Columbia Windows, Lindsborg for 25 years. Frankie was born on...
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Leo G. Kindhart
Leo Gordon Kindhart, 91, died October 13, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born May 11, 1931, in Oakland, IA, to Oval Lawson and Sybil Thelma (Reed) Kindhart. Leo graduated from Oakland High School in 1949. He worked for Northern Natural Gas Company for over 40 years, retiring as District Manager. Leo enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and dancing. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Kansas man makes 2nd appearance on ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — A Junction City man made his second national television appearance Monday night. Justin Aaron is competing to make his voice heard around the world on NBC’s hit show ‘The Voice.’ As brought to you last week, Aaron was picked up by Team Gwen after singing “Glory” by John Legend in his […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Hutchinson Building Official, Izzy Rivera Announces Resignation, Interim Official Named
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The city of Hutchinson’s Director of Building and Neighborhood Services and Building Official is leaving. Izzy Rivera announced his resignation during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting. Rivera told the Council it is with a heavy heart he is leaving a community he and his...
Marie Marcotte
Agnes Marie Marcotte, 92, of Hutchinson, died October 17, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born January 14, 1930, in St. Joseph, KS, to Ronald J. and Laura M. (Ouellette) Arpin. Marie attended school in Clyde, KS. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Kress, Duckwalls, and Ben Franklin. Marie loved...
Peter Marquez
Peter “Pete” Lopez Marquez, 88, died October 13, 2022, surrounded by family at, Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born January 31, 1934, in Burrton, to Juan and Louisa (Gomez) Marquez. Pete attended Hutchinson High School and in 1954, he joined the United States Army and served in Germany....
Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
Two Semi-Trucks Involved in Accident Early Tuesday Morning West of South Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Early Tuesday morning to the junction of US 50 and K-14 west of South Hutchinson for an incident between two semi-trucks. According to a report, Deputies discovered that a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42-year-old male from Farmington,...
McPherson Chamber Welcomes New Board Members
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Chamber welcomes four new members to its board as of September 1, 2022, representing a wide range of industries and backgrounds. Beginning three-year terms are Mike Cullinane (Rise Private Wealth Management), Heather Thiesen (Advanced Physical Therapy), Chamber President-Elect Chad Hitt (Board of Public Utilities), and Brennon Randa (Plan 4 Architecture Design, and The Finish).
Gladys S. Naylor
Gladys S. Naylor, 104, died peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Cedars, McPherson. She was a high school teacher, Executive with Church Women United, and also was a Director with the YWCA. Gladys was born on February 5, 1918, in Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin Hoover and...
