Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Comcast raises speeds for most of its Xfinity internet plans
Comcast's recent speed upgrades now extend beyond the high end. The cable giant is increasing speeds for most of its Xfinity tiers across the US. The entry-level Performance Starter (aka Connect) plan is bumping up from 50Mbps to 75Mbps, while the biggest relative gains come to regular Performance (Connect More) customers climbing from 100Mbps to 200Mbps. Performance Pro/Fast service is increasing from 300Mbps to 400Mbps, while Blast/Superfast users will get 800Mbps instead of the previous 600Mbps. And you no longer need Comcast's absolute best plans to cross the gigabit threshold — Extreme Pro and Ultrafast (now Gigabit) customers have upgraded from 900Mbps to 1Gbps.
The Verge
Comcast is shutting down its gamer-centric G4 channel, again
Comcast is shutting down G4 after attempting to relaunch the gaming channel last year, according to a report from Deadline. The channel first appeared on linear cable back in 2002 until it met its demise as the final studio shows were axed in 2012, and it was eventually replaced by the Esquire Network.
The Verge
DirecTV can now quickly switch from satellite to broadband to avoid TV disruptions
DirecTV is introducing a new feature today it calls SignalSaver, which is designed to preserve TV reception even during times of satellite interference. Available at no extra cost to residential DirecTV subscribers with an internet-connected set-top box, SignalSaver automatically prompts you to switch from a satellite signal to internet-based TV when an interruption is detected.
Phone Arena
Netflix announces that it's working on a cloud gaming service and 55 new games
After losing its dominance over the video streaming space, it appears that Netflix is ready to embark on a new venture and try to succeed where Google failed. Simply put, Netflix will try to enter the cloud gaming space as well. As Netflix VP of Gaming Mike Verdu revealed at...
Netflix will start charging for password sharing in early 2023, potentially adding up to $3 for each additional user
According to a March survey from the Leichtman Research Group, an estimated one-third of US Netflix subscribers share their log-in credentials.
The toll to scroll: Netflix introduces new fees for ‘extra users’
Netflix announced its solidified plans to curb all your sneaky, sneaky password sharing during yesterday’s quarterly earnings call—an “extra user” up-charge is coming for US subscribers in early 2023. Rumors of the fee first began circulating earlier this year, when word got out that the streaming giant was testing the change within its Latin American user base, but Tuesday’s declaration of war on account sharing makes it an all-but-done deal.
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
CNET
Move Over, Cox: New Data Reveals Spectrum as the Fastest Internet Provider
The newest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released this week, has tabbed Spectrum as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers, with Spectrum grabbing the spot from Cox, which held it earlier in the year. Spectrum clocked in at a median download speed of 211.66 megabits per second compared with 196.52Mbps for Cox.
ODK Media, Inc. Expands CTV Presence With the Release of 6 Major TV Platform Apps for OnDemandKorea
FULLERTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- ODK Media, Inc., an independent International media group, announced a massive roll-out of CTV apps for OnDemandKorea, the largest Korean streaming service in North America: viewers can access content across all the largest Connected TV platforms in the space, including Roku, Samsung, LG, Fire TV, Apple TV and, Android TV. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005375/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
Comcast will boost internet speeds in Northeast states
For the second time this year, Comcast will boost internet speeds on its most popular Xfinity customer plans, the cable giant announced Monday. Comcast is facing continued competitive pressure from rivals, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Google Fiber, to increase speeds. This summer, Comcast announced that it had lost residential broadband customers for the first time ever.
protocol.com
Report finds ISPs offer communities of color slower, pricier internet
Major ISPs have consistently offered poor neighborhoods and communities of color slower base internet speeds than more affluent, white neighborhoods, despite charging all of these communities the same price for service, according to a new investigation by The Markup and The Associated Press. The news organizations studied 800,000 internet offers...
knowtechie.com
Netflix officially cracking down on password sharing in 2023
If you’ve been sharing your Netflix password, expect that to change in 2023. Netflix released its earnings results on October 18. In that document, one of the sections mentions being able to “create sub-accounts (‘extra member’)” for family and friends. In fact, we’ve already seen...
Comments / 0