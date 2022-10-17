Comcast's recent speed upgrades now extend beyond the high end. The cable giant is increasing speeds for most of its Xfinity tiers across the US. The entry-level Performance Starter (aka Connect) plan is bumping up from 50Mbps to 75Mbps, while the biggest relative gains come to regular Performance (Connect More) customers climbing from 100Mbps to 200Mbps. Performance Pro/Fast service is increasing from 300Mbps to 400Mbps, while Blast/Superfast users will get 800Mbps instead of the previous 600Mbps. And you no longer need Comcast's absolute best plans to cross the gigabit threshold — Extreme Pro and Ultrafast (now Gigabit) customers have upgraded from 900Mbps to 1Gbps.

2 DAYS AGO