Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money
I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
Summit Daily News
Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates
Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne eyes increasing water fees for consumers as operations have become ‘not sustainable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the fee schedule for water rates. As costs to operate have risen, the town of Silverthorne is looking at reevaluating its water fees. Silverthorne finance director Laura Kennedy said the town recommends increasing sewer rates by 5% and stormwater management...
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Summit Daily News
From jack-o-lantern to compost: High Country Conservation Center’s free program returns
Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. Drop-off locations include the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne recycling centers. Before dropping off pumpkins, community members should remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations. Bins for pumpkins will be marked “Pumpkin Composting.” All composted pumpkins will be turned into High Country Compost located at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.
Summit Daily News
First year of Frisco Bay Marina paid parking totals over 23,000 transactions
Frisco Town Council members reflected on the first season of paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina and ultimately decided to not raise rates, besides adding a premium on holidays — though the exact amount was not decided upon. In June, paid parking began at the marina to help...
Summit Daily News
Summit County officials make decision on short-term rental caps
In May, the Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a nine-month moratorium that halted short-term rental licenses in neighborhood zones, which is set to expire in February 2023. Shortly after, the county announced that it would use that time to establish a short-term rental regulation system. They wanted to find...
Summit Daily News
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures
A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Summit Daily News
Two-year anniversary of East Troublesome represents legal deadlines for victims
GRAND COUNTY — East Troublesome Fire victims will face deadlines for their ability to receive certain benefits and sue their insurer this week on Friday, Oct. 21, the second anniversary of the fire. The Grand Foundation, which has worked with victims since the fire, sent out emails to alert them to the deadlines earlier this year.
Summit Daily News
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼
This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
Summit Daily News
Explore a spooky Halloween mystery at Frisco Historic Park & Museum this weekend
The Frisco Historic Park & Museum and Summit County Library will host a free evening of Halloween entertainment Saturday, Oct. 22. Called Mystery at the Museum, guests will have the opportunity to solve a historic murder through clues and puzzles. Participants who complete the game will be entered into a...
Summit Daily News
How a powder hound turned his passion for meteorology into the go-to site for mountain weather forecasts
When Joel Gratz posts a weather forecast on the OpenSnow website, skiers and snowboarders can be sure he did everything in his power to make it as reliable as possible. That’s because Gratz, a Boulder resident who skis 60-75 days annually, relies on those forecasts as well. Gratz is...
Summit Daily News
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Summit Daily News
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch￼
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and his business partner, Andy Wirth, reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash...
Summit Daily News
Candidates lay out ideas for elections, access to public records in race to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
As voters prepare to replace term-limited Kathleen Neel as the leader of the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Democratic Party candidate Stacey Nell and unaffiliated candidate Kay Robinson shared information about their campaigns at Summit Daily News’ election forum last week. Stacy Nell has worked since 2017...
Summit Daily News
County commissioner candidates discuss child care, housing at Summit Daily News election forum
Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence (D), the incumbent, and Allen Bacher (R), the challenger, are vying for the open District 1 county commissioner seat ahead of this year’s general election, Nov. 8. Both candidates shared their platforms with community members and answered questions about local issues at Summit Daily...
Summit Daily News
Three Colorado men suspected of poaching big game in Park County￼
PARK COUNTY — Three Colorado men suspected of poaching wildlife in the state have been arrested and are facing felony charges. On Tuesday, Colorado Park and Wildlife investigators served search warrants at residences in Colorado Springs and Fremont County, arresting three suspects in the case, according to a Colorado Park and Wildlife news release.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Daniel MacInnis III
Passed away on August 7, 2022. Dan was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas Dan spent several years in Summit County bartending at Ida Belle’s and the 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin during the early 90’s. He later went to law school at University of Denver and started his own law practice in Colorado Springs. Later in life Dan decided to pursue a life long passion of scuba diving in Cozumel where he became a certified Dive Master. Some of Dan’s most cherished times were living in Summit County and Colorado in general. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Marnie’s Bar located at Arapahoe Basin ski area Saturday, October 29th 2 – 6pm.
Summit Daily News
High Country Soccer Association crowns intermediate fall soccer champion
The High Country Soccer Association has crowned a champion for its intermediate fall soccer season. Over 400 players from all six Summit County elementary schools played in High Country Soccer Association’s four division intermediate league this year. On Saturday, Oct. 15, two fourth and fifth grade soccer teams faced off in the finals.
Comments / 0