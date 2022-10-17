ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election

By Janice Vliet, Dillon
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money

I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates

Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

From jack-o-lantern to compost: High Country Conservation Center’s free program returns

Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. Drop-off locations include the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne recycling centers. Before dropping off pumpkins, community members should remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations. Bins for pumpkins will be marked “Pumpkin Composting.” All composted pumpkins will be turned into High Country Compost located at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County officials make decision on short-term rental caps

In May, the Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a nine-month moratorium that halted short-term rental licenses in neighborhood zones, which is set to expire in February 2023. Shortly after, the county announced that it would use that time to establish a short-term rental regulation system. They wanted to find...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures

A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
LOVELAND, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼

This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan

The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Candidates lay out ideas for elections, access to public records in race to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

As voters prepare to replace term-limited Kathleen Neel as the leader of the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Democratic Party candidate Stacey Nell and unaffiliated candidate Kay Robinson shared information about their campaigns at Summit Daily News’ election forum last week. Stacy Nell has worked since 2017...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Three Colorado men suspected of poaching big game in Park County￼

PARK COUNTY — Three Colorado men suspected of poaching wildlife in the state have been arrested and are facing felony charges. On Tuesday, Colorado Park and Wildlife investigators served search warrants at residences in Colorado Springs and Fremont County, arresting three suspects in the case, according to a Colorado Park and Wildlife news release.
PARK COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Daniel MacInnis III

Passed away on August 7, 2022. Dan was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas Dan spent several years in Summit County bartending at Ida Belle’s and the 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin during the early 90’s. He later went to law school at University of Denver and started his own law practice in Colorado Springs. Later in life Dan decided to pursue a life long passion of scuba diving in Cozumel where he became a certified Dive Master. Some of Dan’s most cherished times were living in Summit County and Colorado in general. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Marnie’s Bar located at Arapahoe Basin ski area Saturday, October 29th 2 – 6pm.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

High Country Soccer Association crowns intermediate fall soccer champion

The High Country Soccer Association has crowned a champion for its intermediate fall soccer season. Over 400 players from all six Summit County elementary schools played in High Country Soccer Association’s four division intermediate league this year. On Saturday, Oct. 15, two fourth and fifth grade soccer teams faced off in the finals.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy