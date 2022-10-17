Read full article on original website
DENNIS T. MENACE
2d ago
We get a lot of small earthquakes daily. sometimes hundreds, and as long as we keep getting these small quakes I don't feel enough stress is being built-up to cause a major earthquake! If the daily quakes stop then we have something to worry about!
Patricia Campbell
2d ago
Well if the big one hits, will Florida or other states only send 4, yes only 4, national guard to help us? Inslee your an embarrassment.
Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says
Did You Feel It? Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday, including a 3.4 preliminary earthquake, according to the USGS.
The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA
The annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill is this Thursday, Oct. 20, and starts at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The goal of the drill is to help save lives from an earthquake by practicing ‘drop, cover, and hold’ under a desk, table, or other sturdy items together as a group or individually.
3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut
COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
KUOW
Snow is returning to Western Washington
After experiencing one of the hottest days on record for October, snow will start falling in the mountains in Western Washington this weekend. Yes, snow!. The National Weather service says snow levels will drop between 3,000-4,000 feet Saturday night through Sunday morning. That means higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains will receive some fresh ice. We could see some flakes flying around places like Stevens Pass, Mount Baker, and Paradise. The Olympics are also expected to see snow.
KOMO News
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
My Clallam County
Earthquake, tsunami drill set for Thursday
PORT ANGELES – Thursday marks another of the “Great Washington Shake Out” earthquake drills in the state. And this year, there’s an extra emphasis on tsunami preparedness. At 10:20 Thursday morning, emergency alerts and tsunami warning sirens will go off. Residents and businesses are encouraged to...
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 18
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Washington State Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuate
The wildfire near the Washington-Oregon border burned out of control on Sunday, growing from 156 acres to 2,000 acres in a matter of hours.
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Government Technology
An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian
If you have never listened to a podcast before, this episode of The Daily from the New York Times is one you need to start with. It is an excellent summation of the challenges that are happening right now and will build into a huge and much bigger crisis for the state of Florida and other coastal states in the coming years.
KUOW
Millions being poured into Washington state to fight gun violence
The U.S. Justice Department is pouring more money into Washington communities to help combat gun and other forms of violence. U.S Attorney Nick Brown announced Tuesday that more than $3 million in grants is being funneled to organizations in Washington state. “These federal dollars help each department meet its local...
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
Chronicle
Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades
INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
