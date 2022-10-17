Judge orders Haverhill teachers back to work as negotiations go on, teachers to continue strike

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO