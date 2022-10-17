Judge orders Haverhill teachers back to work as negotiations go on, teachers to continue strike

Read full article on original website
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
No deal between Haverhill teachers, schools will leave students on the outside
HAVERHILL, Ma---No deal reached for hundreds of teachers in the Haverhill School District. After days of negotiations, they won’t be returning to the classroom. 8,000 students won’t be at school come Monday. It will mark day one of the teachers strike as they continue to fight for more funding for the schools and more money for themselves.
Classes canceled in 2 Massachusetts cities amid teachers strike
MALDEN, Mass. — Teachers opted to go on strike in two Massachusetts cities after contract negotiations failed over the weekend, prompting the cancellation of classes on Monday. Educators have walked out of the classroom in Malden and Haverhill, leaving thousands of students at home as teachers demand better pay...
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
Haverhill classes cancelled for 4th straight day, families feeling the crunch
HAVERHILL, Mass. -- No school in Haverhill again Wednesday as the teacher strike continues. The Haverhill Education Association says the offer presented to them by the district hasn’t changed much since Sunday. Until a deal is reached, families are being forced to figure it out for a third straight...
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
Groton Elementary School Closed Monday After 215 Students Sickened By Virus
More than 200 students have contracted a virus at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its closure Monday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School, which closed early Friday because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students," will not be open on Monday, Oct. 17, after a "thoughtful and careful decision," according to a statement from Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson.
