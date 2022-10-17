ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pual simpn
5d ago

well stop voting for democrats then.you voted in the worst governor in the country and this is the four time he has been rated the worse in the country. it is a hard rating to get given Newsom and whitmar are out there. you voted for patty Murray and she is absolutely worthless. you want something more for your dollars start voting republican

GraveDigger
5d ago

YA THINK? Seattle city government has been screwing the taxpayers for decades. Just look at the crappy streets.

Summer Breeze
5d ago

we want viable plans, timelines, understanding of spending, contracts and penalties, progress statements and to use tax money for what we approved it for. Too much money is moved from intended projects I personally want to I understand the master plan and who is funding what portions. we want to u understand tax rates on business. we want report on waste and overages that could be liquidated. Basically an open book on all projects and overages.

Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Tacoma motel set to be turned into affordable housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Another motel in Tacoma is being restructured to help bring more affordable housing to the city. The Sage Investment group will be converting the Motel 6 on South 76th Street into low-income housing. According to permits filed by Sage Investment, work on the project could start...
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
King county property tax exemption program

Basic qualifications for the program are: Own the home you live in and be at least age 61 by December 31 of the preceding year or disabled. Max income of $58,423 (2019) or $40,000 (2016–18), after allowed expenses. The application process opens in March. If you applied for a...
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
