Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , after the...
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 12.2% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. . The dividend represents a 12.2% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.1025. per share and is...
Allstate Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2022 Results
- The Allstate Corporation. (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated results for the third quarter of 2022 of a net loss between. due to higher average auto and home insurance premiums and policies in force growth of 1.7%. Auto premiums written increased 9.6% to. $7.9 billion. and premiums earned increased 9.2%...
Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call
TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Estimated Catastrophe Losses and Financial Results Date and Earnings Call
LA JOLLA, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced estimated pretax catastrophe losses of. , net of reinsurance, for the third quarter of 2022. This anticipates a full retention loss of. $12.5 million. from Hurricane Ian. The losses from...
RenaissanceRe Announces Estimated Net Negative Impact on Third Quarter 2022 Results of Operations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) today announced it estimates that losses from certain 2022 catastrophe events will have a net negative impact of approximately. $650 million. on the Company’s third quarter 2022 results of operations. This estimate is primarily driven...
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of. $212 million. (. $186 million. , after-tax), including. $160...
CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets
Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. . The effective date of the asset purchase agreement is. . There is no material relationship between the Company or any director or. officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the. Company, and the Buyer,...
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL; "the Company"] reports that its 2022 third quarter results will be negatively impacted by the effects of Hurricane Ian, as well as from a series of other global events that occurred this year, including. U.S. convective storms, Typhoon Nanmadol and the June...
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , FG Financial Group, Inc. , a Delaware corporation (the. "Company"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of. October. 19, 2022. (the "Plan of Merger"), by and between the Company and. FG Financial. Group,...
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. November 10,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect DSI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
LuckyTruck raises seed extension and adds Julie Zimmer as CEO
CINCINNATI , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyTruck, the tech-enabled retail insurance agent focused exclusively on trucking, announced today it raised a. , an angel network of top P&C insurance industry CEO's, this round brings LuckyTruck's total funding to. $6.5m. . Parker Beauchamp. of Markd, an insurance focused venture capital...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Pandurangarao, Anil Kumar ( Buffalo Grove, IL. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A variety of documents, such as the source code for computer programs, can be created by developers, Developers typically follow a set of procedures and standards set out by an organization to ensure that the documents are created and tested in a consistent, repeatable manner. The documents are typically manually reviewed by senior developers or managers in order to ensure the quality of the documents and to verify that the appropriate procedures have been followed. The review itself is often defined by review checklists, but many times the checklists are not followed by the developers or reviewers.”
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
Material Agreement – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices, including. (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable. (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE México, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of MAPFRE México, S.A. (MM) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
