ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Allstate Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2022 Results

- The Allstate Corporation. (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated results for the third quarter of 2022 of a net loss between. due to higher average auto and home insurance premiums and policies in force growth of 1.7%. Auto premiums written increased 9.6% to. $7.9 billion. and premiums earned increased 9.2%...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call

TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL; "the Company"] reports that its 2022 third quarter results will be negatively impacted by the effects of Hurricane Ian, as well as from a series of other global events that occurred this year, including. U.S. convective storms, Typhoon Nanmadol and the June...
InsuranceNewsNet

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
MAINE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. November 10,...
InsuranceNewsNet

“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent application by the inventors Pandurangarao, Anil Kumar ( Buffalo Grove, IL. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A variety of documents, such as the source code for computer programs, can be created by developers, Developers typically follow a set of procedures and standards set out by an organization to ensure that the documents are created and tested in a consistent, repeatable manner. The documents are typically manually reviewed by senior developers or managers in order to ensure the quality of the documents and to verify that the appropriate procedures have been followed. The review itself is often defined by review checklists, but many times the checklists are not followed by the developers or reviewers.”
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Material Agreement – Form 8-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices, including. (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable. (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...
NEVADA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE México, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of MAPFRE México, S.A. (MM) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy