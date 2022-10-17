Read full article on original website
Revive Counseling preparing wrap-around services for Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — After Spokane City Council approved a $1.6 million contract on Tuesday night, Revive Counseling is preparing to start services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). Revive Counseling is a behavioral support organization that has been in Spokane since 2017. The organization will operate what’s...
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers
SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians. He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
This October smoke could be the latest on record
SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
'Absolutely unrealistic': Jewels Helping Hands criticizes sheriff's deadline to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is criticizing Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's mid-November deadline to clear out the I-90 homeless camp. Jewels founder Julie Garcia says the head count at the camp was 443 as of Saturday, Oct. 15. Garcia said there's simply not enough shelter beds available, specifically low-barrier ones. The city, on the other hand, says this is not the case, and that everyone at the camp has an opportunity to live at in a safer, more humane environment at the Trent shelter.
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
Property taxes could be on the rise in Spokane County, officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis says homeowners in Spokane County could pay as much as 9% more in property taxes come next year. "The only thing certain is death, and taxes are going to go up every year, " said Konis. The reason behind this is...
Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are known to cause reproductive problems, developmental issues, and certain cancers. “It is alarming...
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Spokane City Councilmember speaks out against city’s property tax increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council is proposing a new tax increase. One council member says he will not vote to raise property taxes for next year. Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart said at Monday’s meeting that a one-percent tax increase was proposed for the city’s funding next year. “It is not a responsible time raising taxes,” Cathcart said. Cathcart...
Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and...
Crash on I-90 WB Lincoln Street off ramp cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on the I-90 WB Lincoln Street off-ramp now cleared. WSDOT says the right lane and part of the left lane were blocking traffic in the area. They said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT said an STA was unable to get around the collision, causing more backup on I-90 WB. Lincoln Exit 280 was...
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing. According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
