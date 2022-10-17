Read full article on original website
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
KTRE
Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week
Lufkin City Council Approves New Game Room and Animal Ordinances
On Tuesday, October 18, the Lufkin City Council approved several new and/or updated ordinances regarding the city's animal services as well as the operation of game rooms within the city limits. The following updates and additions to the city's animal ordinances were approved:. The restriction of selling or giving away...
KTRE
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
KTRE
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers, La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores, small meat...
KTRE
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
KTRE
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Republican candidate Sid...
KTRE
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
KTRE
Angelina County Commissioners Court approves over $200,000 of road projects
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County commissioners unanimously approved $229,464 in road projects in a special session on Oct. 18. The roads that were approved at the meeting are Thigpen, Modisette and Farmers. The projects will cost $124,590, $60,635 and $41,239 respectively. County Judge Keith Wright says the special...
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT. “All south bound lanes are shut […]
KTRE
Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - It can be an important part, in breaking the cycle of being in and out of prison. A group in Lufkin helps people who were incarcerated train for and find employment. Federal data estimates as many as 60% of former inmates, struggle to find employment- sometimes for years after their release.
KTRE
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
FHLB Dallas and Member Banks Grant $37K to Lufkin, Texas, Nonprofit
LUFKIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG received $37,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Austin Bank, Texas N.A. (Austin Bank); Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, VeraBank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005911/en/ Representatives from Austin Bank, Texas N.A.; Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, Vera Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $37,000 to Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG, a nonprofit in Lufkin, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Boil water notice issued for some residents in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for residents who get their water from Dirgin Water Supply in Rusk County. People who live on FM 2658 north of Martin Lake and near Highway 43 are being impacted. Officials said people should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and for ice. […]
1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police have confirmed that one person is dead. The wreck happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Wednesday morning. All southbound lanes are closed for traffic and...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
messenger-news.com
City of Crockett Asks Residents to Conserve Water; Offers Old Tire Amnesty
CROCKETT – The Houston County Water Control Improvement District Number One has asked the City of Crockett to help reduce water use in the city. The city is requesting a voluntary reduction of 10% in water use due to the low water levels reported at Houston County Lake. The...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
