Lufkin, TX

KTRE

Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week

Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
FRANKSTON, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin City Council Approves New Game Room and Animal Ordinances

On Tuesday, October 18, the Lufkin City Council approved several new and/or updated ordinances regarding the city's animal services as well as the operation of game rooms within the city limits. The following updates and additions to the city's animal ordinances were approved:. The restriction of selling or giving away...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT. “All south bound lanes are shut […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - It can be an important part, in breaking the cycle of being in and out of prison. A group in Lufkin helps people who were incarcerated train for and find employment. Federal data estimates as many as 60% of former inmates, struggle to find employment- sometimes for years after their release.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
The Associated Press

FHLB Dallas and Member Banks Grant $37K to Lufkin, Texas, Nonprofit

LUFKIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG received $37,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Austin Bank, Texas N.A. (Austin Bank); Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, VeraBank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005911/en/ Representatives from Austin Bank, Texas N.A.; Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, Vera Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $37,000 to Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG, a nonprofit in Lufkin, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police have confirmed that one person is dead. The wreck happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Wednesday morning. All southbound lanes are closed for traffic and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business

Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX

