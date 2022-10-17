“Therapy Management System” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220310222): Patent Application

Read full article on original website
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Remote Diagnostic Testing And Treatment”, for Approval (USPTO 20220310252): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bryant,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The use of telehealth to deliver healthcare services has grown consistently over the last several decades and has experienced very rapid growth in the last several years, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth can include the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telehealth can allow for long-distance patient and health provider contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Often, telehealth can involve the use of a user or patient’s user device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, personal computer, or other type of user device. For example, the user or patient can administer a health-related test remotely through the user device.
Patent Application Titled “Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Goals Function” Published Online (USPTO 20220310220): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. March 25, 2022. , was made available online on. September 29, 2022. . No assignee for...
Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
Patent Application Titled “System And Method For Generating A Comprehensive Individualized Electronic Health Information Monetization Platform” Published Online (USPTO 20220310217): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors AHIER, Brian (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, individual data owners have no...
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
Department of Agriculture Reports Findings in Risk Management (Can more information be extracted from bovine TB skin test outcomes to inform animal risk management? A retrospective observational animal-level study): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Continual tailoring of control programmes of endemic pathogens during long-term eradication campaigns requires detailed analysis of surveillance data to inform evidence-based policy. Bovine tuberculosis is a disease where long-term control and eradication programs are in train in several countries.”
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Takes Important Step To Assess Climate-Related Financial Risk – Seeks Comment On Proposed Data Call
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposed data collection from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk across. the United States. . FIO is seeking public input on a proposed collection of data from property and casualty insurers regarding current...
Hackers target one of Australia's largest health insurers in major breach of patient data
Hackers have breached the cloud-based data network of one of Australia's largest health insurers, potentially exposing the personal information of millions of patients throughout the country. Medibank. issued a statement Thursday revealing cybercriminals had circumvented its security controls and absconded with 200 gigabytes of customer data that may include credit...
Access One80 Now Distributing Slice’s General Liability for Small Businesses
Further expanding Slice’s Artisan Contractors General Liability distribution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- . (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced the partnership and the distribution of Slice’s small business insurance with Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds, and part of. One80 Intermediaries. , a highly focused wholesale...
Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate Business Processes and Accelerate Growth
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. -based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual's lines of business concurrently. Kent...
marktechpost.com
Researchers From China Proposed A Novel μXRD Image Screening Method Based On Federated Learning (FL) To Improve The Screening While Protecting Data Privacy
Federated learning provides a mechanism to unleash data to fuel new AI applications by training AI models without letting anyone see or access your data. Industrial minerals are subjected to synchrotron X-ray microdiffraction (XRD) services to determine their crystal impurities in terms of crystallinity and possible impurities. XRD services produce huge amounts of photos; these images must be filtered before being processed and stored further. Due to service users’ reluctance to provide their original experimental photographs, there aren’t enough efficient labeled examples to train a screening model. To enhance screening while maintaining data privacy, researchers suggest federated learning (FL) based XRD image screening approach in this study. With the help of cutting-edge client sampling algorithms, their solution addresses the problem of imbalanced data distribution faced by service users while using various types and quantities of samples. They also suggest hybrid training techniques to address asynchronous data exchanges between FL clients and servers. The results of the studies demonstrate that their technology may guarantee efficient screening for commercial customers testing industrial materials while protecting commercially sensitive information.
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Develop and Implement More Secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
Malicious actors have made application programming interfaces their primary target in the IT infrastructure because they are very easy to intercept. Cybercriminals are on the prowl to identify less secure APIs, and compromise them to use them as a gateway to infiltrate the business network. Attackers can modify the Hypertext...
SES Risk Solutions Becomes First Integrated Partner with Rent Manager to Streamline Landlord Property Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the real estate investor industry continues to rapidly evolve, so do the technology-driven solutions needed for property managers to continue to meet the needs of their investor clients.SES identified Rent Manager as an ideal integration partner to further a core strategic initiative of streamlining the distribution of their landlord insurance programs.
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
Ars Technica
The FTC is looking at fixing appliance repair, but it needs to go beyond manuals
The Federal Trade Commission is considering new rules that would require any appliances touting a familiar yellow EnergyGuide label to also include "information on how consumers can repair their products." Citing its own "Nixing the Fix Report," the FTC states that repair information will "strengthen consumers' right to repair damaged...
Technical University Munich (TU Munich) Researchers Illuminate Research in Health Insurance (Health economic evaluation of the ‘Flying Intervention Team’ as a novel stroke care concept for rural areas: study protocol of the TEMPiS-GOA study): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Providing comprehensive stroke care poses major organisational and financial challenges to the German healthcare system. The quasi-randomised TEMPiS-Flying Team (TEMPiS-FIT) study aims to close the gap in the treatment of patients who had ischaemic stroke in rural areas of.
Investigators at Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Indian Institute of Rice Research Report Findings in Crop Insurance (Remote Sensing-based Transformative Crop Insurance for Rice): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on Agriculture - Crop Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “A robust crop insurance system is critical to limit the impact of multivariable risks and stimulate innovation and investment in the agricultural sectors. A genuine agricultural insurance claim is lacking in.
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
waste360.com
AMP Robotics Develops Industry’s First AI-Powered System for Recovery of Film and Flexible Packaging
AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, is developing an AI-powered automation solution to improve recovery of film and flexible packaging. This first-of-its-kind innovation for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) aims to tackle the persistent challenge of film contamination.
