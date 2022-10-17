Researchers at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Have Reported New Data on CDC and FDA [Policy Space and Pro-health Equity National Policymaking: a Case Study of Myanmar During Political Transition (2006-16)]: CDC and FDA

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
ValueWalk
Children’s Health Defense Calls For States To Release COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Analysis, Following Florida’s Lead
Washington, D.C. — Children’s Health Defense (CHD) calls for state officials across the country to immediately request their state’s COVID-19 vaccine data and conduct an analysis to be released to the public using Florida’s model of a self-controlled case series, a technique developed to evaluate vaccine safety.
NIH to launch probe into controversial Boston University study where scientists created Covid strain with 80% kill rate... after officials admitted they only learned the details of the research on DailyMail.com
Federal health officials have launched a probe into a controversial Boston University study where scientists created a form of COVID-19 with an 80 per cent lethality rate. The National Institutes of Health confirmed to DailyMail.com that is probing whether the university went through proper checks before undergoing the research. 'NIH...
Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH Reports Findings in Vaccination (Prevalence of chronic conditions and influenza vaccination coverage rates in Germany: Results of a health insurance claims data analysis): Public Health – Vaccination
-- New research on Public Health - Vaccination is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The significant annual burden caused by seasonal influenza has led to global calls for increased influenza vaccination coverage rates (VCRs). We aimed to estimate the proportion of the German population at high risk of serious illness from influenza due to chronic conditions and to estimate age-specific VCRs of people with/without chronic conditions.”
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Cancer vaccine could be available by 2030, say scientists behind Covid jab
Cancer vaccines could be accessible to patients within the next decade, the husband and wife team behind one of the most successful Covid jabs has said.German couple Professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci said they are hesitant to say they can find a cure for cancer, but that they have had “breakthroughs” they will keep working on.They said the development and success of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 which became widely rolled out in the pandemic “gives back to our cancer work”.The couple – interviewed on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme – co-founded BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, in 2008,...
Ebola outbreak in Uganda puts California doctors on alert
California officials are urging doctors to be on alert for any signs of Ebola symptoms among people who have recently traveled to Uganda, the East African nation currently undergoing a significant outbreak. So far, the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been limited to rural areas of that East African country....
Republicans hammer Fauci for funding new EcoHealth study on bat coronaviruses despite ties to Wuhan lab
Republicans are holding Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for a new grant issued to EcoHealth Alliance, which is under scrutiny due to its ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
KevinMD.com
Pediatrician and pharmacist agree: Children should be vaccinated against COVID-19
With COVID-19 vaccines now widely available for children six months and older, we join pediatricians and pharmacists across the country and urge parents to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 as soon as possible. Schools are open and more activities are moving indoors with the cooler weather, so now is...
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
US News and World Report
Study: Where a Child Lives Is Linked to Life Expectancy
A new study provides further evidence of the significant role socioeconomic and other community factors play in people’s overall health. The study, published this month in JAMA Network Open, found that life expectancy at birth in neighborhoods with “very low opportunity” for children – based on a range of educational, health, environmental, social and economic conditions – was on average more than seven years lower than life expectancy in “very high opportunity” neighborhoods.
Scientist
US Agency to Look into Project on Modified Coronavirus
A Boston University project that investigated a chimeric version of SARS-CoV-2 was not fully cleared with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, despite the agency having partially funded the work, STAT reports. The research was described in a preprint last week (October 14) and quickly attracted controversy thanks...
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
aiexpress.io
Severe COVID-19 outcomes after full vaccination of primary schedule and initial boosters: pooled analysis of national prospective cohort studies of 30 million individuals in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales
Present UK vaccination coverage is to supply future COVID-19 booster doses to people at excessive danger of great sickness from COVID-19, however it’s nonetheless unsure which teams of the inhabitants may benefit most. In response to an pressing request from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we aimed to establish danger elements for extreme COVID-19 outcomes (ie, COVID-19-related hospitalisation or demise) in people who had accomplished their main COVID-19 vaccination schedule and had acquired the primary booster vaccine.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0