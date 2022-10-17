Patent Issued for Over-the-head disposable contact isolation gown and method for making the same (USPTO 11452320): Ascension Health Alliance

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Application Titled “System And Method For Generating A Comprehensive Individualized Electronic Health Information Monetization Platform” Published Online (USPTO 20220310217): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors AHIER, Brian (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, individual data owners have no...
Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
Patent Application Titled “Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Goals Function” Published Online (USPTO 20220310220): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. March 25, 2022. , was made available online on. September 29, 2022. . No assignee for...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Remote Diagnostic Testing And Treatment”, for Approval (USPTO 20220310252): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bryant,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The use of telehealth to deliver healthcare services has grown consistently over the last several decades and has experienced very rapid growth in the last several years, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth can include the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telehealth can allow for long-distance patient and health provider contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Often, telehealth can involve the use of a user or patient’s user device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, personal computer, or other type of user device. For example, the user or patient can administer a health-related test remotely through the user device.
New York Post
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Technical University Munich (TU Munich) Researchers Illuminate Research in Health Insurance (Health economic evaluation of the ‘Flying Intervention Team’ as a novel stroke care concept for rural areas: study protocol of the TEMPiS-GOA study): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Providing comprehensive stroke care poses major organisational and financial challenges to the German healthcare system. The quasi-randomised TEMPiS-Flying Team (TEMPiS-FIT) study aims to close the gap in the treatment of patients who had ischaemic stroke in rural areas of.
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH Reports Findings in Vaccination (Prevalence of chronic conditions and influenza vaccination coverage rates in Germany: Results of a health insurance claims data analysis): Public Health – Vaccination
-- New research on Public Health - Vaccination is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The significant annual burden caused by seasonal influenza has led to global calls for increased influenza vaccination coverage rates (VCRs). We aimed to estimate the proportion of the German population at high risk of serious illness from influenza due to chronic conditions and to estimate age-specific VCRs of people with/without chronic conditions.”
Department of Agriculture Reports Findings in Risk Management (Can more information be extracted from bovine TB skin test outcomes to inform animal risk management? A retrospective observational animal-level study): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Continual tailoring of control programmes of endemic pathogens during long-term eradication campaigns requires detailed analysis of surveillance data to inform evidence-based policy. Bovine tuberculosis is a disease where long-term control and eradication programs are in train in several countries.”
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
Defense One
White House Aims for Bio-Defense ‘Moonshots’ In New Strategy
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a new biodefense strategy intended to help protect the United States from future biological threats and mitigate the effects of pandemics and communicable diseases. As part of that strategy, the administration is requesting $88 billion in pandemic preparedness over the course of the next...
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
our shareholders approved a proposal to amend our amended and. restated articles of incorporation to change our name from. This amendment and name change went into effect on. . References to the terms "we," "our," "us," or " Elevance Health. " used throughout this Management's Discussion and Analysis. of...
Duck Creek Customers Can Have a Seamless Experience When Requesting Independent Medical Examination Services
Boston , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announces a cloud-based integration with ExamWorks’. U.S. IME division to offer Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs) to P&C and legal customers. Embedded within the.
Investigators at Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Indian Institute of Rice Research Report Findings in Crop Insurance (Remote Sensing-based Transformative Crop Insurance for Rice): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on Agriculture - Crop Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “A robust crop insurance system is critical to limit the impact of multivariable risks and stimulate innovation and investment in the agricultural sectors. A genuine agricultural insurance claim is lacking in.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
The Standard Partners with Noyo to Modernize the Customer Experience
New Partnership Enables Powerful Data Connections for Employee Benefits Division. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noyo. This partnership reinforces The Standard's commitment to digital transformation by bridging member enrollment and eligibility data across benefits technology platforms. The solution will enable faster group connection and processing times, as well as decreasing operational overhead for benefits administration.
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Takes Important Step To Assess Climate-Related Financial Risk – Seeks Comment On Proposed Data Call
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposed data collection from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk across. the United States. . FIO is seeking public input on a proposed collection of data from property and casualty insurers regarding current...
Access One80 Now Distributing Slice’s General Liability for Small Businesses
Further expanding Slice’s Artisan Contractors General Liability distribution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- . (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced the partnership and the distribution of Slice’s small business insurance with Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds, and part of. One80 Intermediaries. , a highly focused wholesale...
Risk Strategies Taps Ali Rana to Lead National Education Practice, Student Health & Wellness Segment
BOSTON , Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the promotion of. to the position of Managing Director, Education Practice,. Student Health & Wellness Segment. . Joining Risk Strategies with the acquisition of Academic HealthPlans in 2020,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0