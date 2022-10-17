Patent Issued for Hybrid cloud application programming interface management platform (USPTO 11457004): Aetna Inc.

Read full article on original website
Patent Application Titled “System And Method For Generating A Comprehensive Individualized Electronic Health Information Monetization Platform” Published Online (USPTO 20220310217): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors AHIER, Brian (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, individual data owners have no...
Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate Business Processes and Accelerate Growth
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. -based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual's lines of business concurrently. Kent...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
The Standard Partners with Noyo to Modernize the Customer Experience
New Partnership Enables Powerful Data Connections for Employee Benefits Division. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noyo. This partnership reinforces The Standard's commitment to digital transformation by bridging member enrollment and eligibility data across benefits technology platforms. The solution will enable faster group connection and processing times, as well as decreasing operational overhead for benefits administration.
Patent Application Titled “Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Goals Function” Published Online (USPTO 20220310220): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. March 25, 2022. , was made available online on. September 29, 2022. . No assignee for...
Access One80 Now Distributing Slice’s General Liability for Small Businesses
Further expanding Slice’s Artisan Contractors General Liability distribution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- . (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced the partnership and the distribution of Slice’s small business insurance with Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds, and part of. One80 Intermediaries. , a highly focused wholesale...
Smart Communications Presents Cloud Strategies for Insurers with AWS at Guidewire Connections 2022
NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that it will co-present an informative session with. Amazon Web Services. (AWS) at the Guidewire...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Remote Diagnostic Testing And Treatment”, for Approval (USPTO 20220310252): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bryant,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The use of telehealth to deliver healthcare services has grown consistently over the last several decades and has experienced very rapid growth in the last several years, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth can include the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telehealth can allow for long-distance patient and health provider contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Often, telehealth can involve the use of a user or patient’s user device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, personal computer, or other type of user device. For example, the user or patient can administer a health-related test remotely through the user device.
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Short-Term Rental Insurance Startup Safely
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Re Innovations ("GRI"), part of. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), has announced an investment in. SafelyStay, Inc. ("Safely"). With the rise of booking platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, the short-term...
coingeek.com
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
Senior Services of North America and Integrity Partner to Deliver Holistic Medicare and Retirement Solutions
LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire. ("SSNA"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based on. Long Island. ,. New York. . As part of the acquisition,
There Are Benefits and Risks to U.S. Life Insurers Growing Dependence on Bermuda Reinsurance says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the growing utilization of. -based reinsurers has surged, equaling one third of total cessions in 2021. This growth has corresponded with a flurry of new life reinsurers established in. Bermuda. over the past five years, with the majority tied to private-investment firms. These and...
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
Duck Creek Customers Can Have a Seamless Experience When Requesting Independent Medical Examination Services
Boston , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announces a cloud-based integration with ExamWorks’. U.S. IME division to offer Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs) to P&C and legal customers. Embedded within the.
Hippo’s First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway’s biBERK Small Business Insurance Products
BiBERK helps small business owners mitigate operational risk from accidents, natural disasters, professional errors and more. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation's top carriers, announced today the addition ofbiBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the.
Breeze Partners With PIA to Provide Turnkey Disability Insurance Solution
PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. (PIA) announced today a new partnership with Breeze, the leading online disability insurance company that gives PIA's member agents access to Breeze's turnkey disability insurance platform. The independent insurance agencies and agents comprising PIA can utilize Breeze's proprietary technology and online...
