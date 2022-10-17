ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Patent Issued for Hybrid cloud application programming interface management platform (USPTO 11457004): Aetna Inc.

By Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “System And Method For Generating A Comprehensive Individualized Electronic Health Information Monetization Platform” Published Online (USPTO 20220310217): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors AHIER, Brian (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, individual data owners have no...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
InsuranceNewsNet

The Standard Partners with Noyo to Modernize the Customer Experience

New Partnership Enables Powerful Data Connections for Employee Benefits Division. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noyo. This partnership reinforces The Standard's commitment to digital transformation by bridging member enrollment and eligibility data across benefits technology platforms. The solution will enable faster group connection and processing times, as well as decreasing operational overhead for benefits administration.
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Goals Function” Published Online (USPTO 20220310220): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. March 25, 2022. , was made available online on. September 29, 2022. . No assignee for...
InsuranceNewsNet

Access One80 Now Distributing Slice’s General Liability for Small Businesses

Further expanding Slice’s Artisan Contractors General Liability distribution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- . (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced the partnership and the distribution of Slice’s small business insurance with Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds, and part of. One80 Intermediaries. , a highly focused wholesale...
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Remote Diagnostic Testing And Treatment”, for Approval (USPTO 20220310252): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bryant,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The use of telehealth to deliver healthcare services has grown consistently over the last several decades and has experienced very rapid growth in the last several years, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth can include the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telehealth can allow for long-distance patient and health provider contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Often, telehealth can involve the use of a user or patient’s user device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, personal computer, or other type of user device. For example, the user or patient can administer a health-related test remotely through the user device.
coingeek.com

DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security

The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
InsuranceNewsNet

Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
InsuranceNewsNet

Duck Creek Customers Can Have a Seamless Experience When Requesting Independent Medical Examination Services

Boston , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announces a cloud-based integration with ExamWorks’. U.S. IME division to offer Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs) to P&C and legal customers. Embedded within the.
InsuranceNewsNet

Breeze Partners With PIA to Provide Turnkey Disability Insurance Solution

PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. (PIA) announced today a new partnership with Breeze, the leading online disability insurance company that gives PIA's member agents access to Breeze's turnkey disability insurance platform. The independent insurance agencies and agents comprising PIA can utilize Breeze's proprietary technology and online...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy