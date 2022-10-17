Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11455691): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate Business Processes and Accelerate Growth
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. -based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual's lines of business concurrently. Kent...
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
marinelink.com
Tianjin Southwest Maritime to Convert LPG Carrier Pair for Dual-fuel Operations
MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, has announced the signing of a contract to retrofit two LPG carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime Ltd. – the Chinese liquefied-gas carrier operator. The COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) yard will host the respective conversions of the individual MAN B&W 6G60ME-C engines aboard the ‘Gas Gemini’ and ‘Gas Aquarius’ to dual-fuel MAN B&W 6G60ME-LGIP units capable of running on LPG. The two vessels will be retrofitted in parallel, beginning May 30, 2023.
Conservative Group Tells SCOTUS: Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Should Be Blocked as Biden Himself Said the ‘Pandemic Is Over’
A conservative advocacy group from Wisconsin has asked SCOTUS to use the so-called “shadow docket” to stop President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan before it gets off the ground. They argue that Biden improperly relied on a federal statute that was meant to provide assistance in the face of “national emergencies” — and that the pandemic is not such an emergency because it is over, as the president himself said.
Patent Application Titled “System And Method For Generating A Comprehensive Individualized Electronic Health Information Monetization Platform” Published Online (USPTO 20220310217): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors AHIER, Brian (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, individual data owners have no...
Access One80 Now Distributing Slice’s General Liability for Small Businesses
Further expanding Slice’s Artisan Contractors General Liability distribution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- . (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced the partnership and the distribution of Slice’s small business insurance with Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds, and part of. One80 Intermediaries. , a highly focused wholesale...
Universal Appoints William Degnan Chief Claims Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”), announced today that. has been appointed Chief Claims Officer. was previously Executive Vice President, Claims of. Alder Adjusting Corporation. , Universal’s wholly owned claims adjusting subsidiary. Mr. Degnan. will continue to lead enterprise-wide...
There Are Benefits and Risks to U.S. Life Insurers Growing Dependence on Bermuda Reinsurance says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the growing utilization of. -based reinsurers has surged, equaling one third of total cessions in 2021. This growth has corresponded with a flurry of new life reinsurers established in. Bermuda. over the past five years, with the majority tied to private-investment firms. These and...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Research Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. RICL is a captive insurance company wholly owned by. Battelle Memorial Institute. (BMI), an. Ohio.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Illinois Mutual) (. Peoria, IL. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Illinois Mutual’s...
Transamerica Introduces Workplace Universal Life Insurance Designed to Sustain Families Through Life and Death
Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the availability of a new universal life insurance policy designed specifically to be a voluntary workplace benefit, and a combination of available riders that, for a fee, could potentially pay up to three times the value of the policy's death benefit.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Remote Diagnostic Testing And Treatment”, for Approval (USPTO 20220310252): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bryant,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The use of telehealth to deliver healthcare services has grown consistently over the last several decades and has experienced very rapid growth in the last several years, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth can include the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telehealth can allow for long-distance patient and health provider contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Often, telehealth can involve the use of a user or patient’s user device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, personal computer, or other type of user device. For example, the user or patient can administer a health-related test remotely through the user device.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Most of MAPFRE S.A.’s Rated Operating Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Certain US Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of most of MAPFRE S.A.’s (MAPFRE) rated operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of certain rated.
energynow.ca
Top Operators Report Shows 70% of Canada’s Biggest Oil & Gas Producers Use Pandell Land & Financial Software
Pandell’s comprehensive cloud-based land and financial management software solutions are now the industry standard for Canadian oil and gas producers. Canada’s top producing oil and gas companies will tackle many obstacles this year but for most, finding land and financial management software to support their continued growth won’t be one of them. Analysis of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers shows 42 of the top 60 (or 70%) use Pandell software to manage new land asset acquisitions; land lease administration and right-of-way; joint venture and production accounting; AFE tracking; accounts payable automation; and executive reporting. This high rate of adoption is attributed to Pandell leading the technology shift to cloud-based, software-as-a-service for the oil and gas industry.
Health Insurance Companies Overpay for Some Hospital Radiology Services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the. “Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating price with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans,” says study co-author. Ge Bai. , PhD,...
Patent Application Titled “Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Goals Function” Published Online (USPTO 20220310220): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. March 25, 2022. , was made available online on. September 29, 2022. . No assignee for...
