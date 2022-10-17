ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
ABC30 Fresno

49ers' Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol; Week 7 status iffy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --San Francisco 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga seemed to leave Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as one of the team's few healthy defensive starters. Come Monday morning, that was no longer the case. Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. That comes...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers rally, escape with 19-16 overtime win over Broncos

INGLEWOOD, California -- The Los Angeles Chargers' sideline erupted in jubilation following two special plays by a history-plagued special teams unit. With 4:58 remaining in overtime, the Bolts recovered a muffed punt on the Denver Broncos' 28-yard line. Then, four plays later, kicker Dustin Hopkins -- playing through a right hamstring injury -- knocked down a 39-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 19-16 win at SoFi Stadium.
DENVER, CO
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins out 2-4 weeks with hamstring strain

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins will be sidelined two to four weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in Monday night's 19-16 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos, coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. Hopkins suffered the strain in the second quarter, when he said he felt...
COSTA MESA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week

The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Patriots sign defensive lineman to practice squad

The New England Patriots made an addition to their practice squad ahead of their Week 7 game vs. the Chicago Bears. Defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter was signed on Wednesday, the team announced. Carter, 25, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of...
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Is Eligible To Return In Week 7, Which Could Be A Huge Addition To The Depleted Secondary

It was just the second win in what’s been a difficult season so far, improving the team’s record to 2-4. Heading into the weekend, the biggest concern for the Week 6 matchup was the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a knee injury. The team’s top three cornerbacks were all ruled out with various injuries. The lone remaining starter was Terrell Edmunds, who was coming off a concussion himself.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Buccaneers hoping to get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back in November

Without Jensen this season, the Bucs' rushing attack has faltered, as they enter Week 7 last in the NFL in rushing yards (405), rushing yards per attempt (3.1), and rushing yards per game (67.5). They're also tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the fewest rushing touchdowns on the season (two) and are last in the league with the longest rush of just 17 yards.
TAMPA, FL
ABC30 Fresno

Phillies cash in on Padres' massive errors in NLCS Game 2

Putting the ball in play can often lead to good things, regardless of the quality of contact. The Philadelphia Phillies showed that in the second inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, when they scored four runs on balls that either weren't hit hard or should've been handled.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors get '22 title rings, unveil banner on 'special night'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their 2021-22 NBA championship banner and rings Tuesday night ahead of their season-opening 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It takes resiliency to win a title, and resiliency is what defines this Warriors team," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain

SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy