Social Security recipients will get the largest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years in 2023
Some good news for seniors and others who receive Social Security payments: Next year’s cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7%, the largest boost in 40 years thanks to sky-high inflation. The Social Security Administration announced the increase Thursday after September’s inflation numbers were released. The boost was expected, but will...
2 Pieces of Good News for Retirees on Social Security and Medicare
People on Social Security and Medicare are on track to see some much-needed financial relief in 2023.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
The average retired worker, disabled worker, and survivor beneficiary should bring home well over $100/month extra next year.
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
Here's everything you need to know about next year's historic raise.
Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced
(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023
From what beneficiaries are paid monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.
Social Security: Could COLA Increase Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?
For the 66 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), many are eligible for additional financial assistance programs such as Medicare...
Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
Social Security COLA 2023: How Can I Find Out How Much More Money I Am Getting?
Now that Social Security recipients finally know the cost-of-living adjustment for next year, many will also want to know how that translates into real money. The Social Security Administration...
Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions
The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
How Much the Average Retiree Will Receive From Social Security and Pay for Medicare Part B in 2023
Medicare Part B monthly premiums are declining by $5.20. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When
Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Social Security Benefits Increase Will Be Announced Tomorrow. Here's Everything You Need to Know
Tomorrow, the Social Security Administration will announce the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for benefits next year. To help the more than 66 million Americans on Social Security combat ongoing inflation, it's expected to be the largest increase in decades. In a briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited...
There Could Be a Gotcha With Your Huge Social Security Increase
The historic Social Security cost-of-living adjustment might not keep up with the increased cost of living.
Social Security: Is the Latest COLA Increase a Reason To Collect Early?
One of the biggest decisions you'll have to make as you approach retirement age is when to start collecting Social Security benefits. You can begin collecting as early as age 62 and as late as age 70,...
