Nantong University Reports Findings in Public Health (Investigating patients’ preferences for new anti-diabetic drugs to inform public health insurance coverage decisions: a discrete choice experiment in China): Health and Medicine – Public Health

Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH Reports Findings in Vaccination (Prevalence of chronic conditions and influenza vaccination coverage rates in Germany: Results of a health insurance claims data analysis): Public Health – Vaccination
-- New research on Public Health - Vaccination is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The significant annual burden caused by seasonal influenza has led to global calls for increased influenza vaccination coverage rates (VCRs). We aimed to estimate the proportion of the German population at high risk of serious illness from influenza due to chronic conditions and to estimate age-specific VCRs of people with/without chronic conditions.”
Technical University Munich (TU Munich) Researchers Illuminate Research in Health Insurance (Health economic evaluation of the ‘Flying Intervention Team’ as a novel stroke care concept for rural areas: study protocol of the TEMPiS-GOA study): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Providing comprehensive stroke care poses major organisational and financial challenges to the German healthcare system. The quasi-randomised TEMPiS-Flying Team (TEMPiS-FIT) study aims to close the gap in the treatment of patients who had ischaemic stroke in rural areas of.
Department of Agriculture Reports Findings in Risk Management (Can more information be extracted from bovine TB skin test outcomes to inform animal risk management? A retrospective observational animal-level study): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Continual tailoring of control programmes of endemic pathogens during long-term eradication campaigns requires detailed analysis of surveillance data to inform evidence-based policy. Bovine tuberculosis is a disease where long-term control and eradication programs are in train in several countries.”
Patent Application Titled “Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Goals Function” Published Online (USPTO 20220310220): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. March 25, 2022. , was made available online on. September 29, 2022. . No assignee for...
Patent Application Titled “System And Method For Generating A Comprehensive Individualized Electronic Health Information Monetization Platform” Published Online (USPTO 20220310217): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors AHIER, Brian (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, individual data owners have no...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study
Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Benefits of aspirin in patient subgroup; fish oil supplement risks
Older adults with elevated lipoprotein(a)-associated genotypes may benefit from low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular events, according to researchers. Previous results from the ASPREE trial showed that low-dose aspirin did not reduce CVD risk vs. placebo, but Paul Lacaze, PhD, and colleagues further examined a subgroup of the trial participants who carry genotypes associated with elevated plasma Lp(a) to see if they benefitted from aspirin. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine: Affordable Care Act Navigator Program Boosted Insurance Enrollment In Underserved Communities
Funding for the Affordable Care Act navigator program had a positive impact on enrollment, and the private health insurance industry likely would not pick up the slack if the program were cut, according to two recent research publications from the. UW School of Medicine and Public Health. . * *...
cgtlive.com
Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Gets IND Clearance
In a rodent model, durable auditory brainstem responses to sound were observed after DB-OTO administration. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug (IND) application, which was submitted last month.1,2.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
Digital Collegian
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep duration...
Rightway and HBG Expand Partnership to Increase Health Coverage and Care Navigation Access
Rightway's care navigation solution will be available to anyone who purchases health benefits through the HealthEE by HBG stores. /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, the healthcare company reinventing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, today announced an expansion to its strategic partnership with. Healthy Business Group. (HBG) . This partnership combines the health...
IU Health Plans Reduces Cost Barriers To Care For Medicare Advantage Members
Oct. 15 - Dec. 7. For the coming-year offerings, IU Health Plans and doctors at. with chronic kidney disease, including end-stage renal disease. People with kidney disease often face high costs that inhibit them from obtaining proper care. The new plan lowers financial barriers to care by eliminating the. $35.
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory...
