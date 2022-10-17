ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KTRE

Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store

Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice issued for some Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of Lilly Grove Special Utility District are advised to boil their water for personal consumption due to a break on CR-845. Customers who reside on CR-845 and CR-846 are instructed to boil water before washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace says a car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s has been located. Wallace said that the car was recently spotted in a photo taken via aerial drone. The sheriff’s office requested the help of Texas DPS divers to retrieve the car from the old Rock Pit Pond.
KTRE

2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project

Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the organization expounds on its mission of financial literacy by providing aid and assistance to formerly incarcerated citizens. Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Students and staff...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts

2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project. “When we came here it looked like a jail daycare room, and we just wanted to fix that up, make it more comfortable and bright,” says Kaylin. “Our impact that we’re trying to make is for them to make it feel comfortable for them,” says Andrea. “We don’t want them to feel uncomfortable in the place.”
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least one person has died in a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday morning. According to a report by Sgt. Brett Ayers of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene as all southbound lanes of traffic are shut down and northbound traffic is limited to one lane for the time being. Drivers should expect delays for the remainder of the day and seek alternate routes.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

