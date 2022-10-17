Read full article on original website
KTRE
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
KTRE
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
KTRE
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
KTRE
Angelina County Commissioners Court approves over $200,000 of road projects
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County commissioners unanimously approved $229,464 in road projects in a special session on Oct. 18. The roads that were approved at the meeting are Thigpen, Modisette and Farmers. The projects will cost $124,590, $60,635 and $41,239 respectively. County Judge Keith Wright says the special...
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for some Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of Lilly Grove Special Utility District are advised to boil their water for personal consumption due to a break on CR-845. Customers who reside on CR-845 and CR-846 are instructed to boil water before washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
KTRE
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
KTRE
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
KTRE
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace says a car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s has been located. Wallace said that the car was recently spotted in a photo taken via aerial drone. The sheriff’s office requested the help of Texas DPS divers to retrieve the car from the old Rock Pit Pond.
KTRE
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the organization expounds on its mission of financial literacy by providing aid and assistance to formerly incarcerated citizens. Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Students and staff...
KTRE
WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project. “When we came here it looked like a jail daycare room, and we just wanted to fix that up, make it more comfortable and bright,” says Kaylin. “Our impact that we’re trying to make is for them to make it feel comfortable for them,” says Andrea. “We don’t want them to feel uncomfortable in the place.”
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
cbs19.tv
Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers
"You never think it's going to be your family," said Jennifer George. "You never think that's the last time you're going to see somebody."
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
KTRE
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least one person has died in a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday morning. According to a report by Sgt. Brett Ayers of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene as all southbound lanes of traffic are shut down and northbound traffic is limited to one lane for the time being. Drivers should expect delays for the remainder of the day and seek alternate routes.
