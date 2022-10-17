Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
digitalspy.com
A shock third death on Emmerdale this week?
I wonder if we're gonna see a male character perish before the week is out? I don't think it would be a long-term character like Sam but maybe a newer addition to the show like Nate, perhaps?. Shock? Nothing would shock me about this farce anymore. A number of people...
digitalspy.com
8 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Chas tries to convince Aaron to keep her affair secret as she plans to run away with Al. Elsewhere, the villagers clear up in the aftermath of the storm, and Chloe tells Kerry she's pregnant. Here are the 8 big moments to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale storm week - terrible
This week's storm episodes of Emmerdale is so laughable, yet, so rubbish. Do Emmerdale producers think we are stupid? all 3 need to go ASAP as all 3 are ruining Emmerdale. 1. As if that wind can flip that car over in last night's episode. 2. Why an earth would...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Scared After Her Transgender Daughter Receives Death Threats
Jamie Lee Curtis has some real-life horrors to draw inspiration from when starring in the Halloween movies, noting that the fear you see on her face in the films’ scary sequences is genuine and inspired by the death threats her daughter has received. Jamie has opened up about her...
Ralph Macchio’s Son Couldn’t Believe It When He Saw His Dad In A Teen Magazine For The First Time
The world may know and love Ralph Macchio since the 80s, but his kids had no idea their dad was famous, let alone cool, let alone a heartthrob. The Cobra Kai star, 60, visited Good Morning America on Monday, and recounted the moment his son, who was five years old at the time, saw his dad in teen magazines for the very first time, and his response is hilarious.
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Christine Leaves Daughter Truely 'Heartbroken' After Making Big Mistake
Christine Brown believes she "broke" her daughter Truely's heart after mistakenly telling her daughter about her decision to leave the 12-year-old's father, Kody Brown, and move to Utah. While the former Sister Wives couple agreed to wait and tell their youngest daughter about the major changes to their family together, Christine accidentally lets it slip while on the phone with her older daughter Mykelti in Sunday's episode of the TLC show.
digitalspy.com
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale where is he ?
Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. He has got to be with April. But where is...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster shows true colours as dark misogyny storyline continues
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. On tonight's (October 13) episode of Hollyoaks, viewers watched Eric Foster's chilling misogyny storyline continue to play out. Tony hadn't realised yet how twisted Eric has become in his hatred of women, and so, when Eric offered to help him out at The Dog he agreed. However,...
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
digitalspy.com
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer says reboot will honour late John Mahoney
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has said the upcoming reboot of the hit '90s sitcom will honour the late John Mahoney. The classic show centred on Dr Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist-turned-radio presenter (played by Grammer), and Mahoney became a cherished cast member as Martin, Frasier's wise-cracking father. The actor sadly passed...
digitalspy.com
Elf star returns to classic Christmas role in first teaser for new movie
Elf actor Peter Billingsley is returning to one of his beloved Christmas movie roles. Billingsley, who is known to many for his role in the 2004 classic Elf, is reprising his role as Ralphie in the long-awaited sequel to A Christmas Story. In his new festive movie, Billingsley's Ralphie is...
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea - Miles
Surprised not to see an entry for this programme. Lost its appeal/popularity or never was really up there?. The new series started yesterday and we saw Miles finish with young Izzy who wouldn't even commit to calling him her boyfriend! I was pleased to see this playboy was finally showing signs of maturity and depth, i.e. being more motivated to find a serious relationship with marriage and kids on the agenda.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK star reveals X-rated dinner party moment that wasn't shown on TV
Married at First Sight UK may have wrapped up a very dramatic series with a reunion special last night (October 18), but it looks like there's plenty of gossip to come. Chanita Stephenson, Adrian Anderson, Sophie Brown and Duka Cav took part in an Instagram Live where Chanita claimed that someone got their breasts out during a moment that ended up on the cutting room floor.
A Bloody Bash! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Host Epic ‘Halloween Ends’ Movie Party: Photos
A killer event! Kourtney Kardashian threw a major Halloween Ends movie party at her home with husband Travis Barker, and they pulled out all the scary stops for their famous guests. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared countless videos from inside and outside her house via...
The Hollywood Gossip
Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon SHADE Mama June Shannon on TikTok
For years, now, Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon have been doing their own thing without Mama June. Yes, she’s their mother. But June’s personal troubles and catastrophic decisions have meant that she has not fulfilled that role for them in some time. Not even for Alana, who is still a minor. Lauryn stepped in.
Comments / 0