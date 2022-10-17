Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced
If you preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will soon be able to preload the campaign and access it up to one week before the official launch. Details on how and when to preload have been announced on the eve of the soft launch.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
Ars Technica
Only PC players need a registered phone number for Modern Warfare 2
Recent updates to online store and support pages suggested that all Modern Warfare II players would have to register a unique, text-capable phone number with their account to play the game. In a blog post this week, though, the team behind the game's Ricochet anti-cheat system suggests that the requirement will only apply to PC players.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
Gamespot
When Will Call of Duty Be On Game Pass? | GameSpot News
The Competition and Markets Authority has so far expressed a number of concerns related to Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s deal. One concern is how it has the potential to have a major impact on Sony if Activision Blizzard content is made exclusive to Xbox. In response to the CMA’s...
Gamespot
Alan Wake Remastered Gets Surprise-Release Today On Switch With 20% Discount
Alan Wake Remastered has surprise-launched on Nintendo Switch, and it debuts with a nice discount. Remedy Entertainment had confirmed the game was coming this fall, but never gave a date. Releasing today, just in time for the spooky season, makes a lot of sense. The 20% off launch discount is...
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Co-Op Games For PS5 And PS4
Between the expansive PS4 library and the growing PS5 catalog, there's no shortage of great multiplayer PlayStation games. Though competitive multiplayer tends to get the most attention, sometimes it's better to play alongside friends rather than against them. Some of the best gaming memories are created when joining up with friends and family and accomplishing a feat together. Whether you and your friends are looking for a new shooter or RPG to sink weeks into, or you're trying to introduce new players to gaming, we've put together this list of our favorite PS4 and PS5 co-op games. You'll find titles from every genre on this list, and we made sure to include games that are suitable for players of every skill level.
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
Gamespot
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Start?
Though Modern Warfare 2 hasn't quite released in full yet, players are still looking ahead to the start of Season 01. Here's what you need to know. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Kicking off tomorrow, Oct. 20, players who pre-ordered the game gain access to the campaign a week before the full launch on Oct. 28. But, Modern Warfare 2's Season 01 won't be available on the launch date. Instead, it will launch a little bit later alongside Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and Battle Royale modes.
Will Modern Warfare 2 Have Co-Op Raids in December Update?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release a raid in December, and fans are hoping that it will have co-op raids. With expectations for team collaboration and exciting fights, here's everything you need to know about these raids. Will Modern Warfare 2 Have Co-Op Raids in December Update?. Since...
Gamespot
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Echo Hero Guide
One of the newest damage heroes in Overwatch 2 is Echo, a futuristic robot that's been programmed to inflict maximum casualties on any battlefield she touches. Echo is an extremely versatile hero that's already generated some buzz in the early going of Overwatch 2. Not only can this hero deal significant damage, but she has a number of mobility abilities that can give enemies fits when trying to take her down.
Gamespot
New Tales From The Borderlands - First 40 Minutes of Gameplay
Tales From the Borderlands is back! In this clip we are checking out the opening chapter of Gearbox's story-driven take on the Borderlands universe.
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
Gamespot
Silent Hill 2 Remake Officially Announced
After months of speculation and reports, Konami officially confirmed its Silent Hill 2 remake during the Silent Hill Transmission video presentation. The game, which opened the presentation with an impressive trailer, looks to be rebuilt from the ground up while still keeping the essence of the 2001 original intact. The...
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Gamespot
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launches Worldwide On January 26, 2023
Sony has confirmed that its DualSense Edge wireless controller will officially launch on January 26 with a recommended retail price of $200. The highly customizable controller rolls out worldwide next year, and preorders will kick off from October 25 at select retailers. In case you missed it when it was...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ announces double XP weekend dates
Overwatch 2 had a rough launch, but developer Blizzard is now attempting to soften the blow for fans of the team-based shooter by giving three double XP weekends. Previously, Blizzard announced that double XP, free skins and a weapons charm would be made available for players who might be feeling disheartened around the rocky launch of the game. Now, it has announced there will be three double XP weekends that start as soon as tomorrow (October 21).
