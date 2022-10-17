Read full article on original website
Union bosses plotting first ‘general strike’ in 100 years
UNION barons yesterday threatened to bring the nation to a standstill in what critics claimed was an attempt to force the first ‘general strike’ in nearly 100 years. Militant bosses called for a co-ordinated ‘uprising’ to ‘defeat the Government’ as they addressed fringe events at the TUC conference in Brighton.
Network Rail calls for ‘intensive’ talks to head off more strikes
Network Rail has invited union leaders to “intensive” talks next week in a bid to avert a fresh wave of strikes in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members will walk out on November 3, 5 and 7, threatening more travel misery for passengers after months of industrial action.Network Rail’s chief negotiator, Tim Shoveller, has written to RMT general secretary Mick Lynch strongly denying union claims of a U-turn on a pay offer.He wrote: “Nothing could be further from the truth. People were concerned to know if the current offer...
Workers maintaining Trident nuclear weapons to vote on strike action
Staff maintaining the UK’s nuclear weapons are to vote on strike action, a trade union has said.Prospect said it will ballot its members working at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) amid an ongoing dispute with the company over pay.AWE, headquartered in Aldermaston, Berkshire, supports and maintains Trident, the UK’s nuclear programme which is based at HMNB Clyde in Faslane, Argyll and Bute.Prospect said the atomic weapons company recently became “an arms-length body of the MOD” with the associated freedoms on pay awards, but has offered an increase of 5%, which members have formally rejected.This is not a workforce that can...
More Network Rail strikes announced as workers to walk out on three days in November
Network Rail workers are set to strike on three new dates in November in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening fresh disruption to train services across the UK.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on 3, 5 and 7 November. RMT members on London Overground and London Underground will also strike on 3 November in separate disputes.The union accused Network Rail of attempting to impose “drastic changes” in working practices on its staff and of writing directly to staff “undermining delicate talks”.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network...
Ministers press on with move to bring in minimum service levels during strikes
The Government is pressing ahead with legal moves to introduce minimum service levels during strikes by transport workers.The announcement follows months of industrial action by railway workers in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions which has caused travel chaos across the country.Unions criticised the move, with many believing it would be unworkable.Hardworking people and businesses should not be held to ransom by strike action which has repeatedly crippled our transport network this yearLiz TrussThe Government said the Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would mean that even during the most disruptive of strikes, a certain level of services will...
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office
On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Millions facing pain on pensions
MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister
Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
U.K. Home Secretary Exits Amid Government Chaos
Britain’s home secretary has resigned in a continued restructuring of the country’s top cabinet. Prime Minister Liz Truss denied that Suella Braverman was fired, but did not clarify further about her exit, reported The Guardian. In a resignation letter Braverman posted to Twitter, the former home secretary wrote: “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support government policy on migration,” calling it “a technical infringement of the rules.” “As soon as I realized my mistake, I rapidly reported this on...
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit
Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons.Tory MPs are wondering how long the Prime Minister can go on following the chaotic events, but a Cabinet ally said “at the moment” Ms Truss will still lead the party into the next election.Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the Government is seeking to provide stability and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should be given the time to set out his financial plans at the end of October.But a senior MP said Ms Truss...
AWE: Nuclear deterrent workers could go on strike
Workers who maintain the UK's nuclear deterrent will be balloted on strike action after a pay deal was rejected. Staff at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), based in Aldermaston, Berkshire, will be asked to vote on possible strike action in a ballot from Monday. Prospect said its members had been left...
North Sea Strike Action Begins Today
The strike action will involve a series of 48-hour stoppages every second week for the next eight weeks. A representative from UK union Unite has confirmed that over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers employed by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell have gone on strike action today. The representative...
