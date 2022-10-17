Read full article on original website
Dale Arthur Fogal obituary 1957~2022
Mr. Dale Arthur Fogal, 65, of Chambersburg, died Tues morning, October 18, 2022, at Laurel. Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, Chambersburg. He was the husband of the late Kathryn J. Miller Fogal, who preceded him in death in September, 2020. Born June 26, 1957, in McConnellsburg, he was a son...
Barbara J Hargadon obituary 1944~2022
Barbara J Hargadon, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Brookview at Menno Haven. Born July 18, 1944 in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Mario John and Florence E. Ivers Menocal. Following high school graduation Mrs. Hargadon went on to earn a...
Phyllis L Duffey obituary 1930~2022
Phyllis L Duffey, 91, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Friday, October 14th, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Phyllis was born in Berkeley Springs , WV on November 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Agnes (Everett) and Harry Barker. She was the widow of H. Clyde Bivens,...
Jesse Leroy Middaugh obituary 1935~2022
Jesse Leroy Middaugh, 87, a lifelong resident of Doylesburg, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2022. Born August 5, 1935, in Doylesburg, he was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Roy and Bessie (Duncan) Middaugh. Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 59 years,...
Isabelle Delores Miller obituary 1940~2022
Isabelle Delores Miller, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Embassy at Woodland Park in Orbisonia, PA. Isabelle was born on October 15, 1940, in Pond Bank, PA, the daughter of the late Orville and Reba Bumbaugh Stoops. Isabelle married the late Harold Miller Sr.
Richard L “Reds” May obituary 1958~2022
Richard L “Reds” May, age 64, of York Springs, passed away October 14, 2022 at his home. He was born April 25, 1958 in Biglerville, PA, as the son of Betty May (Flory) May and the late Myrle C. May. Richard was raised on a dairy farm in...
Mary W Etter obituary 1938~2022
Mary W Etter (Mellott), 84, of Scotland, PA passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Brookview Nursing Center, Chambersburg. Born January 3, 1938 in Fulton County, PA she was the daughter of the late Ray and Letitia (Hill) Mellott. She was a graduate of Green Hills High School with the...
Fern B Klinefelter obituary 1935~2022
Fern B Klinefelter, 87, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at the Gardens of Gettysburg. Fern was born May 8, 1935 in Hanover, PA the son of the late G. Burnell and Nadine (Garrett) Klinefelter. Fern graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1953....
Marlene Ann Murphy obituary 1939~2022
Marlene Ann Murphy, 83, of Newville, and formerly of Philadelphia passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022 in her home. She was born May 27, 1939 in Philadelphia a daughter of Wilbert and Thelma Bass White. Mrs. Murphy had retired as an Executive Assistant for Cigna Insurance. Marlene is survived by...
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
Robert R “Ghost” Costa obituary 1962~2022
Robert R “Ghost” Costa, 60, of Fayetteville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born March 24, 1962 in Boonton, NJ he was the son of the late Michael A. Costa, Sr. and Charlotte (Finley) Costa. Robert is survived by his wife Kim (Roberts)...
Pauline Irene Showers obituary 1937~2022
Pauline Irene Showers, age 84, of Gardners, PA, passed Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born December 6, 1937 in Butler Twp., Adams County, to the late William E. and Mary K. (Chamberlain) Livingston. She was employed as a DE Pelletizer Operator for Knouse Foods...
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith 1962~2022
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 17, 1962 in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA).
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore 1986~2022
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore, age 36, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Andy was born on April 6, 1986, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of Robert Lee Skidmore of Warfordsburg, PA and Charla Renee Hodnovich of McConnellsburg, PA. Andy loved music, especially his favorite...
Martha Ann McCleary obituary 1937~2022
Martha Ann McCleary (Shank), age 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed peacefully on to eternal life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, with her son, Robert by her side. Born June 1, 1937, in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Merle Ellsworth and Anna...
Teresa M Amspacher obituary 1952~2022
Teresa M Amspacher (Klunk), 70, of York, formally of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, April 16, 1952 in Hanover, a daughter of Chairmaine (Smeak) Klunk and the late Reuel Klunk. Teresa retired as a secretary from the Shippensburg Borough. She...
Charles W “Charlie” Strausbaugh 1936~2022
Charles W “Charlie” Strausbaugh, Jr., 86, Fairfield, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 9, 1936 in Fairfield, PA the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Sillik Strausbaugh, Sr. His wife Alverda Heller Strausbaugh died in 2021. Charles...
Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett 1938~2022
Mr. Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett, Sr., 83, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born October 10, 1938, in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late Rev. Golden H. Bennett and Cleda F. Bennett. He graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, PA, with...
