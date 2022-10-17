Read full article on original website
Mary W Etter obituary 1938~2022
Mary W Etter (Mellott), 84, of Scotland, PA passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Brookview Nursing Center, Chambersburg. Born January 3, 1938 in Fulton County, PA she was the daughter of the late Ray and Letitia (Hill) Mellott. She was a graduate of Green Hills High School with the...
Sally Lee Berklite obituary 1938~2022
Mrs. Sally Lee Berklite (Warren), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 2, 1938 in Shippensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Hulda (Cressler) Warren. Mrs. Berklite graduated from Shippensburg High School with the Class of...
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
Steven Douglas Harris obituary 1957~2022
Steven Douglas Harris, 65, of Chambersburg, PA passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born September 1, 1957 in Sherbrooke Quebec, he was the son of the late Charles Gordon and Elaine Loreinne Harris. He was employed with Johnson Controls for the past 17 years as an...
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Delano C Mellott obituary 1945~2022
Delano C Mellott, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, at his residence. Delano was born in Needmore, PA, on December 20, 1945, a son of the late Freeda A. and Ferman C. Mellott. Delano was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired from...
William E “Bill” Brown obituary 1952~2022
Mr. William E “Bill” Brown, 70, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born Feb 24, 1952, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbur Brown, Sr., and Fanny (Rowe) Rock. Mr. Brown served his country faithfully and honorably...
Brenda Joyce Stenger obituary 1941~2022
Mrs. Brenda Joyce Stenger (Wilson), 81, of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 24, 1941, in Hedgesville, WVA, she was the daughter of the late Marvin M. Wilson and Dora G. (Byers) Dixon. She earned...
Barbara Sue Carbaugh obituary 1969~2022
Barbara Sue Carbaugh (Buterbaugh) passed from this life on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Doey’s House Hospice, Hagerstown, MD. Born January 29th, 1969, she was the daughter of John T. and Doris J. (Rowe) Buterbaugh. Barb graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High in 1987, and for years was a...
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
Frances G Cordell obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Frances G Cordell, 93, formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away October 12, 2022, at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA. Born May 10, 1929, in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur B. and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner. She and her husband of 33 years, the late Mr. Daniel...
Ruby E Caskey obituary 1936~2022
Ruby E Caskey, 86 of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Debra Isenberger of Orrstown, PA. Ruby was born in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Irvin J. & Oneida K. (Rineman) Lippy. Her husband, James E. Caskey, Sr. died September 4, 2018.
Robert R “Ghost” Costa obituary 1962~2022
Robert R “Ghost” Costa, 60, of Fayetteville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born March 24, 1962 in Boonton, NJ he was the son of the late Michael A. Costa, Sr. and Charlotte (Finley) Costa. Robert is survived by his wife Kim (Roberts)...
Max E Creager obituary 1932~2022
Dr. Max E Creager, 89, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray...
Barbara J Hargadon obituary 1944~2022
Barbara J Hargadon, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Brookview at Menno Haven. Born July 18, 1944 in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Mario John and Florence E. Ivers Menocal. Following high school graduation Mrs. Hargadon went on to earn a...
Teresa M Amspacher obituary 1952~2022
Teresa M Amspacher (Klunk), 70, of York, formally of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, April 16, 1952 in Hanover, a daughter of Chairmaine (Smeak) Klunk and the late Reuel Klunk. Teresa retired as a secretary from the Shippensburg Borough. She...
Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett 1938~2022
Mr. Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett, Sr., 83, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born October 10, 1938, in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late Rev. Golden H. Bennett and Cleda F. Bennett. He graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, PA, with...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Teacher, Education Leader, Business Owner and More, C. Lynn Bennett, Passes Away at Age of 75
C. Lynn Bennett, 75 years old, passed away early morning on Friday, October 14, 2022. She had just gotten settled into Manchin Assisted Living after a three-week visit to the hospital where she recovered from Staph pneumonia. Unfortunately, her weakened lungs (stage 4 lung cancer) and congestive heart failure proved to be just too much.
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Wantz 1968~2022
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Wantz Jr., of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness coupled with other health anomalies on September 17, 2022, with his long-time friend and roommate Carrie by his side. He was 54 years old. Our family is devastated and shocked by this...
Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh 1927~2022
Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The Inn at Luther Ridge. Born September 27, 1927, in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Calvin and Ida Grace Reeder Overcash. Mrs. Osbaugh was a 1945 graduate of...
