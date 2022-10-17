SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Southlake on Oct. 17. It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll Avenue near Chuy's restaurant. Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills. Officers identified the man as a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police allege he pointed a gun at them. Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. He later died at the hospital.Yet the investigation hasn't revealed whether the man fired a weapon, although police said his gun was recovered at the scene. The man's name wasn't released. The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO