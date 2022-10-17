NEW YORK — The race for New York governor is apparently closer than anyone expected as voters worry about crime and the economy. In a deep blue state like New York, the answer to whether voters are ready to send the first Republican governor in 20 years to Albany may hinge on pocketbook issues, and with the nonpartisan media site RealClearPolitics calling the race between Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin a toss-up, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer thought it was a good time to talk dollars and “sense” to the two combatants.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO