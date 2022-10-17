Read full article on original website
Shocking extent of WA’s growing teacher shortage revealed
Hundreds of jobs have been going begging in WA schools, with new Government data revealing the extent of the State’s crippling teacher shortage is far worse than any previously experienced. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
A Christian woman in Michigan who served 17 years as a physician assistant for Michigan Health filed a lawsuit against her former employer last week after they allegedly terminated her because of her “sincerely held religious beliefs” regarding gender. “I’m heartbroken,” Valerie Kloosterman told Fox News Digital. “I...
New York governor’s race: How candidates Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin say they’ll put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets
NEW YORK — The race for New York governor is apparently closer than anyone expected as voters worry about crime and the economy. In a deep blue state like New York, the answer to whether voters are ready to send the first Republican governor in 20 years to Albany may hinge on pocketbook issues, and with the nonpartisan media site RealClearPolitics calling the race between Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin a toss-up, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer thought it was a good time to talk dollars and “sense” to the two combatants.
Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingests ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in Northern California, authorities say
The parents of a 2-year-old in Northern California were arrested his week after the child allegedly ingested fentanyl while in their care, authorities in Butte County said. The parents, both in their early 20s, had taken their child to a location on Concow Road to be treated by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection personnel Monday after reporting that the child had ingested “an unknown substance while in the care of someone else,” according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force.
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
Tightening New York governor’s race turning into bare-knuckle brawl between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin
NEW YORK — With just over three weeks until Election Day, the gloves are off in the tightening New York governor’s race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. It’s turning into a bare-knuckle brawl. Republican challenger Zeldin is taking to the streets of New York to slam Hochul, while the well-funded Democratic governor is letting her commercials do the talking, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday.
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft, faces heavy sentence
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the “Flash” actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer...
