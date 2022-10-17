Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody
MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
No evidence of active shooter at Bradford High School: Kenosha Police
Kenosha police confirm there is no evidence of an active shooter at Bradford High School Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in Shorewood grocery store shooting that ended in high-speed chase, crash
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in a grocery store parking lot followed by a high-speed chase and crash. Patrick Key, 32, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and two counts fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm. Officers responded...
4 men arrested after police pursuit in stolen car near 36th and Locust
Three Milwaukee men were arrested after a police pursuit near 36th and Locust on Monday. Officers saw a suspect in a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that Crishawn Clemons is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
Driver arrested, 2 injured after high-speed chase in West Allis
A driver was arrested and two people were injured after leading police on a high-speed chase in West Allis on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old boy shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 12-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night, Oct. 19 near 44th and Center. Police said the shots were fired around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital, and police said he is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. This shooting happened nine days...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021
MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merrill Park crime, residents targeted again: 'It was shocking'
MILWAUKEE - Residents of Milwaukee's Merrill Park housing complex are fed up Tuesday, Oct. 18 after criminals once again targeted their parking lot overnight. "It was shocking, this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies," resident Zachary Johnson said. It marked the fourth time since August his...
Comments / 4