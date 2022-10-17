UNLV (4-3) at Notre Dame (3-3), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock) Line: Notre Dame by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. Both teams hope to rebound from last week’s home losses. Stanford pitched a first-half shutout and wound up holding on for a 16-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana — the Cardinal’s first win over an FBS foe in more than a year. The Fighting Irish are 1-2 at home this season and must win their final three games at Notre Dame Stadium to post a winning record in coach Marcus Freeman’s first season. UNLV started 4-1 but now has lost back-to-back games, including last week’s 42-7 rout against Air Force. An upset win over the Irish would be a monumental milestone for the Rebels.

