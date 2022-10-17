Read full article on original website
New York governor’s race: How candidates Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin say they’ll put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets
NEW YORK — The race for New York governor is apparently closer than anyone expected as voters worry about crime and the economy. In a deep blue state like New York, the answer to whether voters are ready to send the first Republican governor in 20 years to Albany may hinge on pocketbook issues, and with the nonpartisan media site RealClearPolitics calling the race between Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin a toss-up, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer thought it was a good time to talk dollars and “sense” to the two combatants.
Shocking extent of WA’s growing teacher shortage revealed
Hundreds of jobs have been going begging in WA schools, with new Government data revealing the extent of the State's crippling teacher shortage is far worse than any previously experienced.
N.Y. Dem head alleges Zeldin campaign unlawfully coordinating with Super PACs
ALBANY — The head of the state Democratic party filed a complaint this week alleging Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign is coordinating with outside groups spending big money to unseat Gov. Hochul. In a complaint sent to the state Board of Elections, Dem party chairman Jay Jacobs argues that...
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
A Christian woman in Michigan who served 17 years as a physician assistant for Michigan Health filed a lawsuit against her former employer last week after they allegedly terminated her because of her “sincerely held religious beliefs” regarding gender. “I’m heartbroken,” Valerie Kloosterman told Fox News Digital. “I...
Tightening New York governor’s race turning into bare-knuckle brawl between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin
NEW YORK — With just over three weeks until Election Day, the gloves are off in the tightening New York governor’s race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. It’s turning into a bare-knuckle brawl. Republican challenger Zeldin is taking to the streets of New York to slam Hochul, while the well-funded Democratic governor is letting her commercials do the talking, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday.
Flesh-eating bacteria infects Florida communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian
Florida communities devastated by Hurricane Ian are facing a new threat of flesh-eating bacteria — weeks after the massive storm swept across the state. As of last Friday, the Sunshine State reported 65 infections of Vibrio vulnificus this year, while there were only 37 cases reported prior to the storm that made landfall on Sept. 28, according to Florida Department of Health data.
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
‘It was a big shock’: New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot – CNN Video
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray.
Texas high-speed chase ends with 1 illegal immigrant dead, 4 injured when car rolls into river, DPS says
A high-speed chase in Texas last week involving human smuggling ended with one illegal immigrant dead and four others injured when their vehicle rolled over into a river, authorities said Tuesday. The chase began just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried...
Notre Dame, UNLV look to rebound after home losses
UNLV (4-3) at Notre Dame (3-3), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock) Line: Notre Dame by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. Both teams hope to rebound from last week’s home losses. Stanford pitched a first-half shutout and wound up holding on for a 16-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana — the Cardinal’s first win over an FBS foe in more than a year. The Fighting Irish are 1-2 at home this season and must win their final three games at Notre Dame Stadium to post a winning record in coach Marcus Freeman’s first season. UNLV started 4-1 but now has lost back-to-back games, including last week’s 42-7 rout against Air Force. An upset win over the Irish would be a monumental milestone for the Rebels.
