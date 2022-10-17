Read full article on original website
UK crime gangs rake in millions through supported housing, say police
Organised crime groups are taking millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money through unregulated supported accommodation for vulnerable people, police have revealed. Criminals have been cashing in on the recent boom in “exempt accommodation”, designed to support vulnerable people such as prison leavers, recovering addicts and those fleeing domestic violence.
BBC
Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral
As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
I could lose the government’s cost of living payment as I’m paid weekly
As I’m paid weekly, I could lose cost of living payment. I am a 55-year-old IT apprentice, and my low income means I qualify for universal credit. But because my wages are paid weekly, I’m worried I’m going to miss out on the government’s cost of living payment again.
How will you be affected by the government’s tax and NI changes?
We examine the relative fortunes of some sample households under Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget and Jeremy Hunt’s revised plans
msn.com
Pub landlords, brewers and distillers slam Jeremy Hunt for scrapping freeze on alcohol duty
Pub landlords, brewers and distillers have slammed Jeremy Hunt over his decision to scrap a planned freeze in alcohol duty as they struggle to stay afloat amid the cost of living crisis. The new Chancellor today took a wrecking ball to the economic policies of Liz Truss and his predecessor...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
Banks brace for tax hit to help plug UK's budget gap
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British banks are bracing for a potential tax hit to their profits as the government scrambles to plug an estimated 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in its finances.
Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023
The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
Labor promises full-fibre NBN access to 1.5m homes and businesses by 2025
Tuesday’s budget will include provisions for faster internet to mainly regional areas across Australia at a cost of $2.4bn
NME
Porridge Radio offer discount tour tickets to help with cost of living crisis
Porridge Radio have announced that a set number of discounted tickets will be set aside for each of their shows, designed to help fans struggling to afford them in the current economic climate. The initiative comes after it was reported that the annual cost of energy bills in the UK...
BBC
Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India
A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
BBC
Cost of living: A place to get in out of the cold
The rocketing cost of gas, electricity and oil has prompted local churches and community groups to offer shelter to people struggling to heat their homes. "These next few months are going to be very challenging," warned the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield. As the minister in charge of the First Presbyterian...
BBC
Damaged cable leaves Shetland cut off from mainland
Communications to Shetland have been severely disrupted after a subsea cable was damaged. Police have declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut. The force said phones, internet and computers were not usable and that officers were patrolling to try to...
Save energy by not turning clocks back in October, says expert
Households could save more than £400 a year on energy bills if clocks are not put back at the end of October, according to an expert, who said it would help people with the cost of living crisis and reduce pressure on the National Grid this winter. Evening energy...
Why was most of mini-budget scrapped and what happens next?
We look at the reasons why Jeremy Hunt is taking action and the economic consequences
Shetland loses telephone and internet services after subsea cable cut
Police declare major incident as islanders warned it could take days for full services to be restored
