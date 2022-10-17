ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK crime gangs rake in millions through supported housing, say police

Organised crime groups are taking millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money through unregulated supported accommodation for vulnerable people, police have revealed. Criminals have been cashing in on the recent boom in “exempt accommodation”, designed to support vulnerable people such as prison leavers, recovering addicts and those fleeing domestic violence.
BBC

Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral

As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Time Out Global

This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK

We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
The Guardian

Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023

The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
NME

Porridge Radio offer discount tour tickets to help with cost of living crisis

Porridge Radio have announced that a set number of discounted tickets will be set aside for each of their shows, designed to help fans struggling to afford them in the current economic climate. The initiative comes after it was reported that the annual cost of energy bills in the UK...
BBC

Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India

A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
BBC

Cost of living: A place to get in out of the cold

The rocketing cost of gas, electricity and oil has prompted local churches and community groups to offer shelter to people struggling to heat their homes. "These next few months are going to be very challenging," warned the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield. As the minister in charge of the First Presbyterian...
BBC

Damaged cable leaves Shetland cut off from mainland

Communications to Shetland have been severely disrupted after a subsea cable was damaged. Police have declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut. The force said phones, internet and computers were not usable and that officers were patrolling to try to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy