BronxVoice

Arrest in Subway Push Attack in Bronx

BRONX - Police have made an arrest in the unprovoked subway attack in which a straphanger was pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. The attack, which was caught on camera, made national headlines.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD

A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Mortally wounded gunshot victim dumped at Staten Island hospital, cops trying to determine where slaying took place

A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and cops are trying to determine where his slaying took place, police said Thursday. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital North about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to his upper right shoulder. ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Assault victim afraid to ride subway again

NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death

A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Manslaughter suspect admitted knocking stranger into path of oncoming Queens subway train, prosecutors say

A man charged with manslaughter for knocking a stranger into the path of an oncoming Queens subway train during a fight over a dropped cellphone was ordered held without bail after admitting to punching the victim, cops and prosecutors said. Carlos Garcia is accused of punching 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana in the face, causing him to tumble off the F train platform at the Jackson ...
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Sunset Park mourns death in domestic violence incident

A tragic killing in Sunset Park Friday is a grim reminder of the threat of domestic violence. Delma Mateo, 61, originally of Puerto Rico, was found in the hallway of an apartment building on the fourth floor of 5320 6th Ave. with cuts to her head, neck and upper torso at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police. The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY

