Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in Bronx
BRONX - Police have made an arrest in the unprovoked subway attack in which a straphanger was pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. The attack, which was caught on camera, made national headlines.
NY1
Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD
A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
Mortally wounded gunshot victim dumped at Staten Island hospital, cops trying to determine where slaying took place
A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and cops are trying to determine where his slaying took place, police said Thursday. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital North about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to his upper right shoulder. ...
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in Bronx
VIDEO - Gunman Fires From Back of Moped. Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from the back of a moving moped in the Bronx. The gunman killed a NYCHA maintenance workerNYPD.
fox5ny.com
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
NY1
Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death
A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Man gets 12 to 24 years for 'terrifying' attacks on 'light-skinned' women in Brooklyn: DA
A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 years in prison for a series of attacks on women, selecting his victims based on their gender and skin color, prosecutors announced.
Manslaughter suspect admitted knocking stranger into path of oncoming Queens subway train, prosecutors say
A man charged with manslaughter for knocking a stranger into the path of an oncoming Queens subway train during a fight over a dropped cellphone was ordered held without bail after admitting to punching the victim, cops and prosecutors said. Carlos Garcia is accused of punching 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana in the face, causing him to tumble off the F train platform at the Jackson ...
Man booted out of Brooklyn nightclub shoots gun in air: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man captured on video firing a gun outside of a Williamsburg nightclub late last month.
VIDEO: Group who punched retired cop in unprovoked attack on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD is searching for the a group who punched a man in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street on Tuesday, authorities said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Sunset Park mourns death in domestic violence incident
A tragic killing in Sunset Park Friday is a grim reminder of the threat of domestic violence. Delma Mateo, 61, originally of Puerto Rico, was found in the hallway of an apartment building on the fourth floor of 5320 6th Ave. with cuts to her head, neck and upper torso at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday.
Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police. The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took […]
UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down
BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
Brooklyn father stabbed to death on NYC subway, slashed after sticking up for cop
A 43-year-old New York City father was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn subway train after sticking up for a female police officer who was being harassed by a man.
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
Man, 77, dies nearly 2 months after hit by car while crossing Queens street
A 77-year-old man who was hit by a car nearly two months ago has died, police said Wednesday.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
