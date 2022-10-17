ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station

JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
JOLIET, IL
KICK AM 1530

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
WGN Radio

Illinois State Treasurer on returning $11M to Chicago man’s family

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Lisa Dent to talk about the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history and how Illinoisans can check to see if they have unclaimed property. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping

A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?

CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

IL Treasurer gives largest unclaimed property in American history to heirs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Treasurer has given the largest monetary unclaimed property back to their rightful heirs in American history. State Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday he handed out $11 million to Joseph Richard Stancak, a Chicago man who died of natural causes. The treasurer does not know how Stancak accumulated his […]
ILLINOIS STATE

