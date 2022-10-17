Read full article on original website
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
I-55 reopens after crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down lanes of I-55 in Will County Wednesday morning.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Car crashes on I-57 while being chased by Country Club Hills police
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - A car being chased by Country Club Hills police crashed on Interstate 57 Monday morning, temporarily closing northbound lanes near the Bishop Ford Expressway. No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. It was not...
Illinois State Treasurer on returning $11M to Chicago man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Lisa Dent to talk about the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history and how Illinoisans can check to see if they have unclaimed property. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Here are some things to know before you vote for (or against) the Cook County judges on your ballot
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
1 year after his passing, ID of 'John Doe' remains a mystery
A handful of people who tried for years to identify one of the state’s living “John Does” gathered Tuesday afternoon to honor one of those men.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?
CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
IL Treasurer gives largest unclaimed property in American history to heirs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Treasurer has given the largest monetary unclaimed property back to their rightful heirs in American history. State Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday he handed out $11 million to Joseph Richard Stancak, a Chicago man who died of natural causes. The treasurer does not know how Stancak accumulated his […]
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
