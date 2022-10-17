Read full article on original website
The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
The Watcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. As if a fact-based story about a family plagued by maniacal letters from an anonymous stalker wasn't terrifying enough, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher series also drew narrative inspiration from a true story about a mass murder that took place in the same New Jersey town as the 2018 Cut article the show is based on.
A terrifying new TV series has just dropped on Netflix and, not only does it come from the creator of American Horror Story, but it's based on a chilling true story. The Watcher is a limited series based on the real story of a family who move in to their dream home, only to be taunted by an anonymous, threatening stalker.
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Where Are 'The Watcher' Couple Now? Here's What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
'DAHMER' has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Ryan Murphy is back, baby! His latest show, The Watcher, has debuted, and is yet another huge success for the producer. While the psychological thriller hasn’t won over critics, Netflix viewers are eating it up. The series has occupied the #1 spot on the streamer’s list of trending shows since its debut weekend – beating Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (another one of Murphy’s projects).
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
The creepy, true backstory behind this NJ subplot in 'The Watcher'
As did many others on the internet, I spent the better part of my weekend bingeing the new Netflix show "The Watcher." The story is loosely based on the story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, a married couple who upon moving to Westfield, NJ, started receiving harassing letters from someone who called themselves “The Watcher.”
'The Watcher' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Even though it only premiered days ago, The Watcher has already taken audiences by storm. At the time of publication, the spooky series had already overpowered Dahmer as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. No matter what the critical opinion may be, The Watcher is a hit. That leaves room for one inevitable question: Will The Watcher have a Season 2?
