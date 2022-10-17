Read full article on original website
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
How Much Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
Many stocks used the pandemic and the work from home trend as a springboard for outsized gains, and Block (SQ) was one of the main beneficiaries. Shares soared once the market absorbed the Covid shock, with the company’s Cash App gaining widespread adoption while stimulus checks rolled in. However, fast forward to the present day and the severity of the pullback since is on display; the stock is almost back to early pandemic levels.
NVDA vs. INTC: Which Chip Stock Should You Dip Into?
Semiconductor stocks have taken even more damage than the overall market, thanks to what certainly seems like a perfect combo of macro headwinds. Supply-chain disruptions, a looming economic contraction, and other nearer-term issues have made the chip stocks falling knives at this juncture. Nonetheless, in this piece, we leveraged TipRanks' Comparison tool to provide a bit of insight into the two chip plays — Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) —that may be most intriguing through the eyes of investors seeking a rebound. In terms of analyst forecasts, NVDA looks better. However, let's dig deeper.
Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $41.52, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $10.96, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Why M&T Bank Stock Was Down 13% This Week
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) had a rough week, as its stock price plummeted 13% -- from $185.56 per share when the market closed last Friday to $161.40 per share at the closing bell on Thursday. It was up about 1% on Friday as of 1:30 p.m. ET and is up about 6% year to date.
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) closed the most recent trading day at $232.74, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of digital...
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed the most recent trading day at $50.50, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and oil storage...
Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Newtek (NEWT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and business services...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.48, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost...
Why I Own Lululemon Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce. Check out the video for his full thoughts!. *Stock prices used were the midday...
ARK Buys the Dip in Tesla, Shows Strength in Active Management
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood recently increased the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)'s position in Tesla (TSLA), buying the dip, demonstrating an advantage of active management. On Thursday, ARK’s flagship fund added 66,190 shares of Tesla as the stock declined, reaching a 52-week low, closing at $202 per share with a loss of 6.7% following Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report, Barron’s reported.
Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning
Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. So what. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $62.85, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer electronics...
