Malibu, CA

Rockslide closure extended on mountain road in Malibu area

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
A stretch of state Route 73 from Pacific Coast Highway to Encinal Canyon Road in the Malibu area will remain closed in both directions for a few days longer so crews can continue to remove debris from a rockslide and stabilize the hillside, officials said Monday.

According to Caltrans, the rockslide occurred sometime last Tuesday morning near mile marker 1.5, impacting the northbound lanes of the roadway. The northbound route was closed for a roughly one-mile stretch from PCH to about lower Decker Edison Road while maintenance crews removed debris and boulders.

On Friday morning, however, SR73 was closed in both directions from PCH to Encinal Canyon, just north of county fire station 72.

Caltrans officials initially said the closure was expected to remain in place through Monday to allow professional rock climbers to remove the remaining loose rocks and boulders from the affected cliff. But authorities announced Monday afternoon that the stretch will remain closed until later in the week.

“As of Sunday afternoon… 18 truckloads of the dirt, rock and boulders had been hauled away,” Caltrans announced. “Lanes are expected to remain closed in both directions through Thursday afternoon… to finish rock removal and cleanup and to prepare the slope for installation of mesh to help prevent future slides. That date is subject to change.”

According to Caltrans, residents with identification will be permitted on the southbound side of the route only, as far as lower Decker Edison Road. Officials also reported “it may be possible” beyond Thursday to open one lane with flagging for two-way traffic control for several days until the installation of the mesh, which would require another full closure in both directions

All other motorists will be directed to Encinal Canyon Road.

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
