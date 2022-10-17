Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball player preview: Lee Volker
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt and Jiselle Havas. Next up is Lee Volker:. Lee Volker. Year: Sophomore. Height: 5-foot-11 Position: Guard. Last year’s statline: 2.3 PPG,...
Chronicle
Blue Devils picked to finish seventh in ACC women's basketball preseason poll
We are another year into the Kara Era and things are continuing to move in the right direction for Duke. The Blue Devils were picked to finish seventh in the ACC by members of the Blue Ribbon Panel following the Oct. 11 ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte. A year removed from a 17-13 record with a 7-11 record within the conference, head coach Kara Lawson's squad will feature sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson and senior Celeste Taylor along with freshman and former top recruit Ashlon Jackson as it aims to make a run into the ACC tournament and reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017-18.
Chronicle
Duke volleyball rides exciting performance at the net to win against N.C. State
Normally, block parties are known for their music, dancing and outdoor festivities. But Wednesday evening, Duke volleyball hosted a different sort of block party in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils bested N.C. State (25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18) in a match where each team’s success lived or died at the...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football hits the road to face Miami
After a heartbreaking loss to rival North Carolina last Saturday, the Blue Devils will travel to South Florida to take on Miami. This will be a pivotal matchup for two middle-of-the-pack ACC Coastal Division teams looking to advance in the standings. Here are five things to know as Duke faces the Hurricanes.
Chronicle
Breaking down our ACC preseason men's basketball ballots
Tuesday evening, the ACC announced the results of its annual preseason poll, with Duke checking in at No. 2 behind only North Carolina. That was not all, as two other Blue Devils—freshman center Dereck Lively II and junior guard Jeremy Roach—received a pair of individual honors themselves. Three...
Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Duke football's next test is Miami's Van Dyke
It has been a rough few weeks for Duke. First, it was an overtime loss after a failed comeback against Georgia Tech. Saturday was the real kicker for head coach Mike Elko’s squad, though. After it looked like the Blue Devils were in control late, the combination of a missed field goal, poor clock management and a rolling Tar Heel offense led to a 38-35 loss in Wallace Wade Stadium.
Chronicle
Beck tops Jackson in battle of Blue Devils as Duke women's tennis impresses at ITA Fall Regionals
Serving for the match and a trip to ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, senior Chloe Beck came to the net and fired off a few volleys before dropping back to return a lob, sending the ball just over the outstretched racket of her opponent and securing a tournament victory (6-1, 6-4). She met at the net to embrace her competitor, Duke teammate Emma Jackson, with a hug.
Chronicle
Take of the week: Flawed clock management cost Duke football against North Carolina
There’s a principle every coach has to tell their players: you have to do your job better than the refs do theirs. The message is that you need to do everything in your power to win the game so that third parties can’t affect the outcome. Implicit in that is an understanding that the coaches will coach better than the refs will referee.
Chronicle
Durham residents to vote this November on funding for public school, Durham Tech, Museum of Life and Science renovations
Durham residents will vote this Election Day on three separate bond referendum questions related to capital improvements for Durham Public Schools, Durham Technical Community College and the Durham Museum of Life and Science. Totaling $550.2 million, these bonds will improve facilities and infrastructure for Durham’s schools and the Museum of...
Comments / 0