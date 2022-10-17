We are another year into the Kara Era and things are continuing to move in the right direction for Duke. The Blue Devils were picked to finish seventh in the ACC by members of the Blue Ribbon Panel following the Oct. 11 ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte. A year removed from a 17-13 record with a 7-11 record within the conference, head coach Kara Lawson's squad will feature sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson and senior Celeste Taylor along with freshman and former top recruit Ashlon Jackson as it aims to make a run into the ACC tournament and reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017-18.

DURHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO