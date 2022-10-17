ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sad Girls Unite: “Crying Makeup” Is Now Trending

When Bella Hadid posted a series of crying selfies on Instagram in November 2021, she was both meme-ified and praised across the internet for her unfiltered vulnerability. In the same week, Lizzo even posted a crying video singing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” on TikTok. On October 18, Nicola Peltz Beckham jumped on the teary-eyed celebrity post train with a series of low-res crying photos accompanied by newly bleached brows. With the crying selfie “trend” showing no sign of slowing down, it’s only natural that there’s now a TikTok tutorial for how to recreate the look —without actual tears.
Lana Del Rey Lost Music & A Book Manuscript On Stolen Hard Drives

Lana Del Rey, also known as the woman for whom my ears are most acquainted with, is a recent victim of larceny, according to an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday. In the video, Lana says her hard drives, camcorders, and computer containing her new album and new poetry book, as well as many other files, has been stolen. To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal!
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 19, 2022

A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. PARIS HILTON BROKE DOWN THE “BIMBO” ARCHETYPE ON MEGHAN MARKLE’S PODCAST. On the latest episode of...
Indie Folk Songwriter Adam Melchor Is 100 Percent Vulnerable All The Time

Adam Melchor makes music that feels like the last 10 minutes of La La Land. From moody to melancholy to madly in love, Melchor’s debut album, Here Goes Nothing, out on October 21, explores the merry-go-round of emotions one experiences in the wake of a long distance relationship gone wrong. Composed of 10 soulful tracks deemed as “emo jazz” by his (slightly unhinged) cult of followers, the 26-year-old indie folk artist and New Jersey native has emerged as the latest patron saint of writing songs that make you want to sob alone in your room.

