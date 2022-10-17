ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy