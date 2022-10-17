Read full article on original website
It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Walker was represented on stage by an empty podium at the event hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after taking part in his first and possibly only debate with incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Republican candidate Herschel Walker held a rally in Savannah on Saturday. It took place in the parking lot of the Savannah Mall. More than 100 people attended the rally...
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
